EssayShark Research Reveals Why AI Literacy is the New Core Subject in 2026





A new study exposes explosive growth in classroom AI adoption outpacing preparedness, with a $41B market projected by 2030.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EssayShark has released a comprehensive study on the current statistics and global trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education. The data explores how AI tools have shifted from being unexpected novelties to serving as part of essential infrastructure. By analyzing global adoption rates and market growth projections, the research highlights that it’s impossible to imagine classrooms without AI in 2026.

The global education sector is currently navigating a sixfold market expansion that will see AI investments soar from $6.9 billion in 2025 to over $41 billion by 2030. However, this phenomenal growth comes with serious concerns about implementation quality and whether educators have everything they need to maximize benefits.

The main reason for AI usage growth among students is a pragmatic need for efficiency. Students are no longer just using AI to get the right answers, but for sophisticated research and personalized tutoring. The data suggests that we are witnessing the birth of a new era for learning with an environment where every student has 24/7 access to a personalized academic assistant.

However, the AI revolution is far from a uniform experience. While 83% of respondents in China and 80% in Indonesia view AI as an overwhelming positive for education, that sentiment drops to 39% in the United States and 36% in the Netherlands. This perception gap is a sign of a critical divide in how people perceive the role of AI. In many emerging economies, it is a tool for democratization and rapid upskilling, whereas in Western systems, it has a direct correlation with the potential loss of critical thinking. The study found that while two-thirds of students consider AI essential, 24% worry about the ethics of its use.

The study identifies three critical trends shaping AI's role in education as we move through 2026:

The training gap is widening even as adoption accelerates. While 83% of K-12 teachers use generative AI tools, most have to learn their intricacies through trial and error. This means that educators may misuse these tools and unintentionally ignore many of its features. Higher education lags dramatically, with only 22% of faculty using AI regularly, suggesting institutional resistance that may disadvantage students.

Student adoption is outpacing educator comfort levels. The research found that 66% of students use ChatGPT for schoolwork, with 69% using AI to search for information and 42% relying on it for grammar checking. This student-driven integration is forcing teachers to rethink assessment methods and fundamental assumptions about independent work, despite the fact that many lack the necessary training.

Measurable learning benefits coexist with legitimate concerns about harm. AI delivers an impressive performance boost: personalized learning increases by 54% and overall learning efficiency rises 30%. Yet 25% of teachers believe AI does more harm than good. An additional 35% remain uncertain about AI's net impact, which reflects an ambivalence about technology with unknown long-term effects.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, EssayShark's research identifies several pivotal developments that will shape AI's educational trajectory. Adaptive learning platforms powered by AI will become standard rather than experimental. Furthermore, the presence of AI teaching assistants that can answer student questions and monitor engagement will, without a doubt, lighten teacher workloads.

“In 2026, the most successful schools will treat AI like electricity, as it has already become essential for every classroom,” says Frederick Poche, the lead researcher at EssayShark. “I believe that we are witnesses to a massive alteration from generic chatbots to education-specific platforms that prioritize teacher-led integration.”

The data serves as a call to action for education leaders, as it’s crucial to close the 71% training gap and ensure that the AI technology doesn't turn into a digital divide.

For further information on detailed statistical breakdowns, it’s possible to explore the complete research study on the company’s website.

About EssayShark

EssayShark is a writing service that has been helping clients with academic assignments for over 15 years. We specialize in providing professional writing and editing services and help students with high-quality research and data analysis. Our business mission is to empower students worldwide by providing the tools and insights necessary to achieve academic excellence.

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