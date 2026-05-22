Bitcoin Pizza Day 2026: Bitcoin Created Value — CoinEx Protects It







HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 22, 2010, a programmer made history by spending 10,000 Bitcoin on two pizzas.



What sounded unbelievable at the time would later become one of the most iconic moments in crypto history. That transaction was the first real-world proof that Bitcoin had value. For the first time, people saw that a decentralized digital currency could be exchanged for something tangible.

For CoinEx, Bitcoin Pizza Day is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of innovation, belief, and community that continues driving the industry forward. As a long-term builder in the crypto space, CoinEx is proud to celebrate this important day together with users around the world who continue shaping the future of crypto alongside us.

CoinEx Bitcoin Pizza Day 2026 Campaign

To celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day 2026, CoinEx launched a community treasure hunt. A full pizza divided into four slices, each featuring one hidden word that forms the CoinEx slogan: “Your Crypto Trading Expert”







Users can search for the pizza slices across official CoinEx channels, piece together the full message, and join the campaign giveaway to share the prize pool rewards. CoinEx aims to communicate its long-term vision with greater clarity, while reinforcing its deep commitment to users and the global community during Bitcoin Pizza Day.



CoinEx: Building Safe, Transparent and Long-lasting Crypto Trading Experience

Celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day is a tribute to the spirit and the people that built the crypto industry from the very beginning. As a long-term participant and builder in the crypto space, CoinEx shares that belief with its users. CoinEx believes the role of an exchange is not only to provide access to crypto markets, but also to protect users’ assets, support their journey through market cycles, and grow alongside the community over time.

CoinEx believes an exchange should do more than provide trading services. It should give users confidence during market uncertainty, protect their assets through every market cycle Since its establishment in 2017, CoinEx has focused on building a crypto trading environment centered around the values of accessibility, responsibility, reliability, and transparency.

As a long-term builder in the crypto industry, CoinEx remains committed to growing together with its global community and safeguarding users’ belief in the future of crypto. Because beyond technology and markets, the foundation of the industry has always been trust, conviction, and the people who continue building it together.



Security Come First

CoinEx is committed to creating a platform where users feel informed, protected, and supported. For every crypto user, asset safety is non-negotiable. CoinEx continuously strengthens its security infrastructure through:

Multi-layer risk control systems

Real-time monitoring systems

Strategic partnership with industry-leading cybersecurity firms

Cold and hot wallet separation

CoinEx Shield Fund provides additional protection and emergency measures





Because in crypto, long-term confidence is built through consistent actions users can rely on.

Transparency Builds Confidence

In the crypto industry, transparency is essential to building long-term user trust. CoinEx has consistently placed transparency at the core of its platform philosophy. As one of the early exchanges to introduce Proof of Reserve, CoinEx monthly release acts as a proactive step to help users verify that platform assets are backed responsibly.



CoinEx’s strong technical foundation is further reinforced by its connection to ViaBTC. Backed by years of experience in the crypto industry, CoinEx benefits from deep technical expertise and a solid understanding of blockchain security, helping the platform continue delivering a safer and more trustworthy trading experience for users worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Bitcoin Pizza Day reminds the crypto industry how far it has come — from two pizzas exchanged for Bitcoin to a global financial ecosystem built on decentralized technology. Positioned as “Your Crypto Trading Expert,” CoinEx continues building a secure, transparent, and trustworthy crypto trading environment where users can trade, invest, and explore the crypto world with confidence and peace of mind.

Because Bitcoin once proved that crypto had value. CoinEx believes protecting that value — and the people behind it — is what truly matters for the future of the industry.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9767f66-8bb9-4fb3-9a96-1b0848b26d78

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d99b28a8-51af-4f5f-a290-5ef3431a6077

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d255aa41-b560-4760-8262-a36b00430a80