FREMONT, Calif., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consolidation wave Litera flagged at the end of last year is here. Litera’s late-2025 outlook called it: 2026 would push the U.S. legal tech market away from scattered point solutions and toward unified platforms, with buyers actively trimming the number of vendors they work with. By mid-2026, that prediction is reflected in buyer behavior. Corporate legal departments and law firms are reducing their active vendor counts and routing more work through fewer, more integrated providers. Southeast Asian (S.E.A.) legal-tech founders entering the U.S. market now face a narrower set of buyer expectations than they did twelve months ago. Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting, is weighing in on what this shift means for Southeast Asian (S.E.A.) legal-tech founders, who now face a narrower set of U.S. buyer expectations than they did twelve months ago.



What U.S. acquirers and corporate buyers are prioritizing right now:

A completely clean cap table, properly assigned intellectual property, and a correctly set up U.S. entity. If these baselines are messy, it slows down the entire deal timeline and may drag down your final valuation.

Signed pilot agreements and actual customer references rather than warm introductions or a slide full of logos. Acquirers want to talk directly to active users to verify true product adoption.

Where a consulting firm fits in:

Finding and fixing operational gaps in your contractor agreements, offshore IP setups, and cap table before a buyer ever looks at your business.

Taking your early U.S. pilot data and translating it into the exact retention, growth, and unit-economic figures that Western buyers look for during due diligence.

"Consolidation isn't what hurts founders. What hurts them is showing up to those conversations without a clear answer for what they actually want. The ones who walk in knowing exactly what they're building toward — those are the founders writing the terms instead of accepting them," says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.



For S.E.A. legal tech founders, navigating a consolidating U.S. buying market is the kind of strategic challenge that benefits from a specialist's perspective. Dmitry Shubov Consulting helps early-stage legal tech startups expand into the U.S. market effectively. For more information, visit the Dmitry Shubov Consulting website today.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact:

Support@dmitryshubovconsulting.com