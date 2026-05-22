Synack Highlights Human + AI Continuous Security Validation at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARTNER SECURITY & RISK MANAGEMENT SUMMIT -- Synack, provider of a Human + AI platform for continuous security validation, today announced it is exhibiting in the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, happening June 1–3, 2026 in National Harbor, MD. Throughout the event, Synack will demonstrate how organizations are combining AI-powered pentesting with elite human security researchers to continuously validate exploitable risk across modern enterprise attack surfaces.

Security leaders are facing a widening gap between attack surface growth and testing coverage. According to the 2026 State of Agentic AI in Pentesting report from Synack and Omdia, 95% of organizations rank pentesting as a top priority, yet only 32% of the average attack surface is tested in a given year. That leaves 68% of enterprise environments unchecked at a moment when AI-enabled adversaries are operating continuously and at increasing speed.

“Traditional pentesting was acceptable when adversaries moved on a human clock. They don’t anymore,” said Jay Kaplan, CEO and Co-founder of Synack. “Organizations now need continuous security validation—combining AI for scale and human expertise for real-world exploitability validation. AI finds more. Humans prove what matters.”

Visitors to Synack Booth 923 will be able to:

See live demonstrations of Sara AI Pentesting, the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, performing reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and exploit validation at machine speed

Learn how the Synack Red Team, drawn from a global community with a sub-10% acceptance rate, identifies chained exploits, business logic flaws, and novel attack paths that traditional

automation approaches often miss

automation approaches often miss Discuss continuous security validation strategies with Synack security experts and leadership

Explore how organizations are improving operational resilience through continuous exploitability validation and AI-assisted offensive security testing





Theater Session TH32: Cutting Through AI Noise

On Tuesday, June 2 at 10 AM, Tim Nordvedt, Solutions Architect at Synack, will present “Cutting Through AI Noise: Defending Against Machine-Speed Cyber Adversaries.” The session will help security leaders distinguish between traditional automated testing approaches and emerging Human + AI security validation models designed for continuous testing and exploitability validation at enterprise scale.

Pickin’ & Pourin’ at the Harbor

Synack will host a whiskey reception, Pickin’ & Pourin’ at the Harbor, on Monday, June 1 from 7–9 PM. Attendees can RSVP and request meetings with the Synack team through the Synack event page: event.synack.com/gartner-srm-2026-national-harbor

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest insights for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits, taking place March 9–10 in Mumbai, March 16–17 in Sydney, June 1–3 in National Harbor, MD, July 22–24 in Tokyo, August 4–5 in Sao Paulo and September 22–24 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerSEC.

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About Synack

Synack delivers continuous security validation through its Human + AI platform for continuous pentesting. Sara AI Pentesting, powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines AI-driven reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and exploit validation with the creativity and judgment of the Synack Red Team — the world’s most rigorously vetted community of security researchers. Together, they help organizations proactively reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and continuously validate real- world exploitability across enterprise environments. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to help protect critical assets across enterprise, public sector, and highly regulated environments worldwide. Synack was recognized by GigaOm’s 2025 PTaaS Radar as both a Leader and Fast Mover and received Global InfoSec Awards for Market Leader in AI- Powered Cybersecurity and Trailblazer in PTaaS. Learn more at synack.com.

Media Contact

Katy Nally

Senior Content Marketing Manager

cnally@synack.com