XRPPower Combines Blockchain Infrastructure with AI-Powered Trading Automation to Streamline Daily Asset Settlement

London, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to this trend, XRPPower has officially launched its AI-powered smart app, integrating an AI automation system with the XRP digital ecosystem to bring a more convenient and efficient digital finance experience to global users.





It is understood that XRPPower is continuously expanding its global intelligent ecosystem. The platform integrates AI technology, digital asset applications, and intelligent management systems, attracting increasing attention from international users. Industry insiders believe that with the continuous integration of AI and blockchain technologies, the intelligent digital finance ecosystem may usher in a new growth phase, and XRPPower's continued launches are becoming a new focus of market attention.

XRPPower's New Advantages Combining Intelligent AI:

1. Intelligent and Simple Operation

The XRPPower AI smart app adopts a simpler and more intuitive operation mode, eliminating complex processes. New users can quickly familiarize themselves with the platform's functions and intelligent system experience, lowering the barrier to entry for digital finance. 2. Transparent and Traceable Intelligent System

The platform operates through an intelligent AI system, reducing human interference. Related data and operational mechanisms are more transparent, making them verifiable and traceable, allowing users to intuitively understand the system's operation.

2. Multiple Security System Protections

XRPPower employs secure system code and multiple technical protection mechanisms to continuously optimize the platform's security environment, improving user experience and system stability within the digital ecosystem.

3. Clear and Transparent Revenue Cycles

When selecting products, users can directly view relevant cycles and revenue details. The overall information display is clearer and more intuitive, with no hidden rules, further enhancing platform transparency and user experience.

How to Join XRPPower and Start Earning with Intelligent AI

1. Quick Email Registration

Users can quickly register using only their email address. New users also receive $21 in trial funds to understand the platform's functions and the intelligent AI system's operating mode, making it easier to experience digital ecosystem services.

2. Free Choice of Intelligent AI Contracts

The XRPPower platform offers intelligent AI contracts with different cycles and revenue models. Users can freely choose the product plan that suits their needs and plans. 3. One-Click Smart Contract Activation

After selecting a contract, users can quickly activate it by completing payment using mainstream cryptocurrencies. The overall process is more convenient and efficient, lowering the barrier to entry for complex operations.

3. Daily Automatic Settlement by the Smart System

During contract operation, the intelligent AI system will automatically settle profits daily according to rules and return them to the account balance. Users can freely choose to withdraw or continue participating in other smart contract products.

4. Global Invitation Team Reward Program

XRPPower also launches a global invitation team program, allowing users to earn up to 3% + 2% long-term team rewards through an invitation mechanism, further enhancing platform ecosystem interaction and global user development.

Popular AI Contracts

Contract Name: Dogecoin [AI Smart Quantitative] Investment Amount: $10,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $153, Total Profit: $3,060, Principal Return at Maturity: $10,000

Contract Name: Bitcoin/Bitcoin Cash [AI Global Smart Ecosystem] Investment Amount: $50,000, Term: 27 days, Daily Yield: $860, Total Profit: $23,220, Principal Return at Maturity: $50,000

Click to view more contract details

About XRPPower

Currently, XRPPower has over 3 million users worldwide, covering 189 countries and regions. With the continuous development of its AI-powered smart app, more and more users are exploring smarter, more stable, and more efficient digital income models through XRPPower.

Facing global market changes and cryptocurrency market volatility, XRPPower, relying on its AI intelligent system and global digital ecosystem, continues to maintain stable development and optimize user experience, attracting increasing attention and participation from international users.

For more information, please visit: https://xrppower.com/

iOS and Android systems provide a smoother and more secure AI-powered app experience for global users.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.