Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 21st are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
May 21st
|Company
|Ticker(s)
|Keynote: Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group “The Bullish Outlook for Precious Metals”
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|Cygnus Metals Limited
|(OTCQB: CYGGF | TSXV: CYG)
|Eloro Resources Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ELRRF | TSX: ELO)
|Oreterra Metals Corp.
|(OTCID: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC)
|Metals One plc.
|(OTCQB: MTOPF| LSE: MET1)
|Amaroq Ltd.
|(OTCQX: AMRQF | LSE: AMRQ)
|Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: MDNGF | TSXV: MMA)
|Star Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: SRGZ)
|Sirios Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: SIREF | TSXV: SOI)
|Canadian Phosphate Limited
|(Pink: FTZZF | ASX: CP8)
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|(Pink: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
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Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958