Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 21st are now available for online viewing.

VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

May 21st

Company Ticker(s)
Keynote: Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group “The Bullish Outlook for Precious Metals”
Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
Cygnus Metals Limited (OTCQB: CYGGF | TSXV: CYG)
Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF | TSX: ELO)
Oreterra Metals Corp. (OTCID: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC)
Metals One plc. (OTCQB: MTOPF| LSE: MET1)
Amaroq Ltd.  (OTCQX: AMRQF | LSE: AMRQ)
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (OTCQX: MDNGF | TSXV: MMA)
Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
Sirios Resources Inc. (OTCQB: SIREF | TSXV: SOI)
Canadian Phosphate Limited (Pink: FTZZF | ASX: CP8)
Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)
Renforth Resources Inc. (Pink: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
 

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young 

VP Corporate Services 

OTC Markets Group 

(212) 652-5958 

greg@otcmarkets.com


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