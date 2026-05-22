KTC Expands Mini-LED Monitor Lineup as Technology Moves Toward Mainstream Adoption

Houston, Texas, USA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTC is continuing to expand its Mini-LED monitor portfolio as the technology becomes more accessible to mainstream consumers. According to public reports from TrendForce, global Mini-LED monitor shipments have recorded significant growth, while average selling prices have declined from premium levels to a more affordable range. Against this market backdrop, KTC is applying COB backlight technology and high-zone local dimming solutions to address demand in gaming, productivity, entertainment, and content creation use cases.
According to public reports from TrendForce, global Mini-LED monitor shipments have surged by 340%, marking a significant shift from a high-end niche product to a mainstream consumer display solution. Mini-LED is steadily capturing market share from traditional IPS and OLED panels, ranking among the fastest-growing display technologies in the consumer monitor industry.
The industry has witnessed a dramatic downward price curve for Mini-LED displays. In 2021, the average selling price of Mini-LED monitors exceeded $800. By 2024, the average price dropped sharply to a range of $280–$430, with entry-level models now priced below $300, making premium display performance accessible to mainstream consumers.
I. Mini-LED Outperforms Competing Display Technologies
Compared with OLED and conventional IPS panels, Mini-LED delivers a balanced combination of reliability, superior brightness, and affordability. Unlike OLED, Mini-LED features zero burn-in risk. It also provides substantially higher peak brightness than standard IPS panels. With its outstanding visual performance, Mini-LED is well-suited for HDR movies, competitive gaming, and professional content creation, effectively filling the market gap for mid-range high-performance monitors.
|Comparison Metrics
|Mini-LED
|OLED
|Traditional IPS
|Burn-in Risk
|Burn-in free (inorganic backlight)
|High risk; prone to static image ghosting
|Burn-in free
|Peak Brightness
|1000-4000 nits
|600-1000 nits
|400-600 nits
|2024 Average Selling Price
|$280-$430
|$800-$1500
|$150-$300
II. Cost-Performance Becomes Core Consumer Purchasing Driver
Third-party consumer research reveals the key factors driving Mini-LED adoption:
- High-Brightness Demand: 68% of consumers prioritize high peak brightness for HDR content, gaming, and usage under strong ambient light.
- Long-Term Stability: 59% of users regard burn-in-free performance as an essential advantage for long-hour office work and gaming scenarios with static visuals.
- Exceptional Value: 73% of surveyed consumers agree that the $280–$430 price range delivers OLED-level visual quality at a mid-range cost.
III. KTC Advances Mini-LED Popularization With Breakthrough COB Technology
As a key innovator in the Mini-LED track, KTC accelerates industry popularization through self-developed optical solutions. The brand’s exclusive one-light-one-zone COB ultra-thin backlight board achieves a maximum of 2,304 dimming zones and a peak brightness of over 1,400 nits. The optimized ultra-thin structure enhances zoning accuracy, native contrast, and image layering while ensuring outstanding structural stability and reliability.
Equipped with high zoning count and high brightness, KTC Mini-LED monitors deliver precise local dimming, deep black levels, and clear visuals even in bright environments. Through advanced optical materials and optimized algorithms, KTC effectively minimizes blooming, bringing visual performance close to OLED standards. Leveraging mature supply chain advantages, KTC continuously launches entry-level Mini-LED monitors under $300, democratizing premium display technology.
IV.Industry Outlook
TrendForce forecasts steady growth for Mini-LED monitor shipments in the next three years. With ongoing technological iteration and further price declines, Mini-LED will continue penetrating gaming, office, and creative fields. It is poised to become the mainstream benchmark in the mid-range monitor market and reshape the global display industry landscape.