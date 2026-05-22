KTC Expands Mini-LED Monitor Lineup as Technology Moves Toward Mainstream Adoption

Houston, Texas, USA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTC is continuing to expand its Mini-LED monitor portfolio as the technology becomes more accessible to mainstream consumers. According to public reports from TrendForce, global Mini-LED monitor shipments have recorded significant growth, while average selling prices have declined from premium levels to a more affordable range. Against this market backdrop, KTC is applying COB backlight technology and high-zone local dimming solutions to address demand in gaming, productivity, entertainment, and content creation use cases.

According to public reports from TrendForce, global Mini-LED monitor shipments have surged by 340%, marking a significant shift from a high-end niche product to a mainstream consumer display solution. Mini-LED is steadily capturing market share from traditional IPS and OLED panels, ranking among the fastest-growing display technologies in the consumer monitor industry.

The industry has witnessed a dramatic downward price curve for Mini-LED displays . In 2021, the average selling price of Mini-LED monitors exceeded $800. By 2024, the average price dropped sharply to a range of $280–$430, with entry-level models now priced below $300, making premium display performance accessible to mainstream consumers.

I. Mini-LED Outperforms Competing Display Technologies

Compared with OLED and conventional IPS panels , Mini-LED delivers a balanced combination of reliability, superior brightness, and affordability. Unlike OLED, Mini-LED features zero burn-in risk. It also provides substantially higher peak brightness than standard IPS panels. With its outstanding visual performance, Mini-LED is well-suited for HDR movies, competitive gaming, and professional content creation, effectively filling the market gap for mid-range high-performance monitors.

Comparison Metrics Mini-LED OLED Traditional IPS Burn-in Risk Burn-in free (inorganic backlight) High risk; prone to static image ghosting Burn-in free Peak Brightness 1000-4000 nits 600-1000 nits 400-600 nits 2024 Average Selling Price $280-$430 $800-$1500 $150-$300

II. Cost-Performance Becomes Core Consumer Purchasing Driver

Third-party consumer research reveals the key factors driving Mini-LED adoption:

High-Brightness Demand : 68% of consumers prioritize high peak brightness for HDR content, gaming, and usage under strong ambient light.

: 68% of consumers prioritize high peak brightness for HDR content, gaming, and usage under strong ambient light. Long-Term Stability : 59% of users regard burn-in-free performance as an essential advantage for long-hour office work and gaming scenarios with static visuals.

: 59% of users regard burn-in-free performance as an essential advantage for long-hour office work and gaming scenarios with static visuals. Exceptional Value: 73% of surveyed consumers agree that the $280–$430 price range delivers OLED-level visual quality at a mid-range cost.









III. KTC Advances Mini-LED Popularization With Breakthrough COB Technology

As a key innovator in the Mini-LED track, KTC accelerates industry popularization through self-developed optical solutions. The brand’s exclusive one-light-one-zone COB ultra-thin backlight board achieves a maximum of 2,304 dimming zones and a peak brightness of over 1,400 nits. The optimized ultra-thin structure enhances zoning accuracy, native contrast, and image layering while ensuring outstanding structural stability and reliability.

Equipped with high zoning count and high brightness, KTC Mini-LED monitors deliver precise local dimming, deep black levels, and clear visuals even in bright environments. Through advanced optical materials and optimized algorithms, KTC effectively minimizes blooming, bringing visual performance close to OLED standards. Leveraging mature supply chain advantages, KTC continuously launches entry-level Mini-LED monitors under $300, democratizing premium display technology.

IV.Industry Outlook