All Along the Watchtower: AI City Hall Project Proposes Fixes for $44B CLJA E/O Crisis (Veterans First for America)





WASHINGTON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more than 440,000 Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) claims remain gridlocked between the trial litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern North Carolina and, more recently, a reported Chapter 11 legal action in Colorado U.S. Bankruptcy Court, a Veterans’ organization co-founder’s Pentagon-sponsored AI/AGI pilot project, officially dubbed the “AI City Hall Project,” presents an immediate solution for over a million PACT Act and CLJA veterans awaiting compensation previously mandated by the Senate during the Biden Administration.

CLJA Elective Option Challenges

According to public statistics, the United States Department of Justice has approved only 649 settlement offers against an over $44 billion valuation, according to federal court records, among North Carolina and Colorado, as previously reported. These grim and overwhelming facts result in what class-action settlement experts believe to be a 400-year resolution timeline.

In response, Pentagon-affiliate researchers’ patent-filed AI invention presents the first (open-source) hybrid quantum-AI platform (submitted to the USPTO as a provisional patent called QAIAx—an Omni-AI Information Sharing Analysis Center). It uses a “90/10” workforce—90% AI-driven humanoid robotic agents for 24/7 document processing and 10% human auditors and law professionals—to resolve mass claims in months. Operating in hybrid AI modes via remote human users and autonomously under a programmed routine (referred to as Omni-AI mode) with [or without] the cloud/internet, its beta analysis forecast projects QAIAx’s capability to cut administrative costs to $1.23–$4.70 per claimant—less than one-third of the estimated costs, with near-flawless or biased results at quantum speed.

Million Vets [March] Movement?

Veterans Recovery Network’s spokesperson, Michelle Chan, told Veterans First for America Committee yesterday that their office is looking forward to accelerating relief for the 440,000 CLJA veterans they represent at Navy JAG after this week’s meeting to partner with the VA Million Veteran Program (MVP). MVP currently has over 1 million members—many of whom are also CLJA Settlement Club members, patiently waiting to be settled with Uncle Sam since the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Elective Option Program was sponsored by the Senate VA Committee in 2023.

Cooperative Anticipation

By combining Vet-Work’s automated claim adjudication with MVP’s extensive research database on genetic, lifestyle, and military toxic exposure data, the collaboration aims to instantly validate the health histories of CLJA veterans. This integrated approach ensures that veterans impacted by water contamination receive their promised benefits accurately and without further delay, despite all of the CLJA Elective Option Settlement Club claimants already meeting the minimum requirements for ADR claim eligibility over a year ago when the Navy JAG Claims Unit accepted a class application based on settlement trust lien records referred to as ‘The Sternberg Doctrine.’

“The AI City Hall Project offers hope—not in 400 years, but in 2026,” VRN spokesperson commented in an earlier news report this month.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376c49b0-de65-4ed3-8292-e2e25a635fc8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/763f95e8-1e8a-4153-ab60-ca03e82ef7bc