FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WABASH, Ind., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTCID: FFWC) (5/21/2026 Close: $50.89), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026.

The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $51.65 per share as of March 31, 2026. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on May 21, 2026, was $50.89 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,084,169 as of the same date. On March 31, 2026, the corporation had assets of $593.4 million and shareholders' equity of $56 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation, providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stacy Wiley

Treasurer

(260) 563-3185

SOURCE: FFW Corporation