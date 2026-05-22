Austin, Texas, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDX HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES Q1 2026 HIGHLIGHTS, MULTI-CITY EXPANSION, AND CORPORATE ACTION TO REBRAND AS DAZED INC. (TICKER: DAZE)

AUSTIN, Texas — May 22, 2026 — MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), a leader in the converging cannabis, hemp, and hospitality sectors, today announced its operational and financial highlights for the first quarter of 2026. Building on the net profitability achieved in Q4 2025, the company continues to execute its aggressive expansion strategy, marked by upcoming store openings, strategic product partnerships, and a major corporate rebranding initiative to align with its rapidly growing consumer footprint.

Corporate Action: Rebranding to Dazed Inc.

To align the company’s corporate identity with its flagship consumer brands and long-term vision, MedX Holdings has announced its intention and initiated the required corporate actions to change its name to Dazed Inc. Alongside this name change, the company intends to request a formal ticker symbol change to DAZE. This strategic evolution reflects the company's dominant focus on scaling the Lazydaze franchise ecosystem and Dazed Distribution networks.

Q1 Financial and Operational Milestone Highlights

Continued Debt Reduction: MedX sustained its disciplined focus on balance sheet strength, further paring down long-term liabilities throughout Q1 to enhance cash flow and shareholder equity.

MedX sustained its disciplined focus on balance sheet strength, further paring down long-term liabilities throughout Q1 to enhance cash flow and shareholder equity. Lazydaze Coffee & K-Cup Partnerships: The company is currently in the final stages of talks with potential strategic partners to massively scale its proprietary Lazydaze Coffee and Infused K-Cups . Positioned to become a cornerstone of the company’s revenue model and brand identity, these products will soon be available direct-to-consumer (DTC) through the newly dedicated e-commerce platform, www.lazydazecoffee.com, as well as on physical retail shelves.

The company is currently in the final stages of talks with potential strategic partners to massively scale its proprietary and . Positioned to become a cornerstone of the company’s revenue model and brand identity, these products will soon be available direct-to-consumer (DTC) through the newly dedicated e-commerce platform, www.lazydazecoffee.com, as well as on physical retail shelves. The "Schedule III" Catalyst: Following the federal final order to move cannabis to Schedule III, MedX is capitalizing on the massive shift in industry credibility. This reclassification validates the medicinal value of the plant and effectively removes the 280E tax burden for qualifying operations, significantly increasing the company’s potential for institutional investment and banking access.





Summer 2026 Expansion: Store Openings Announced

Leveraging rising consumer trends and growing demand for cannabis-centric social spaces, MedX is pleased to announce the official grand opening dates for three closely watched LazyDaze + Coffeeshop locations in June 2026:

San Marcos, Texas: Strategically located to capture the vibrant college-town demographic. Houston, Texas: Expanding the brand’s footprint in the nation’s fourth-largest city, right next door to the immersive interactive art experience of MEOW WOLF. Baltimore, Maryland: Strengthening the company’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic’s rapidly maturing market.





CEO Perspective: A New Era of Legitimacy and Brand Alignment

"The first quarter of 2026 marked a defining inflection point for our company and the industry at large. The federal acknowledgment of cannabis’s medicinal value through Schedule III is the first of many catalysts that will dismantle historical stigmas," said Hans Enriquez, CEO and President of MedX Holdings.

"Our mission has always been to integrate cannabis into the daily lifestyle of the modern consumer. By initiating our name change to Dazed Inc., we are uniting our corporate identity with the brands our customers already know and love. With our Lazydaze Coffee and K-Cups entering the final stages of partnership negotiations, and our DTC website preparing for launch, we are building a massive, multi-channel revenue model. We are no longer just participating in the industry; we are defining its future as the 'Starbucks of Cannabis.'"

Strategic Branding and Distribution

As part of its Q1 branding initiative, Dazed Distribution has been tasked with selecting and curating a premier portfolio of products for all franchise locations. This vertical integration ensures that every LazyDaze location delivers a consistent, high-quality experience that differentiates the brand from traditional smoke shops or dispensaries.

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (Soon to be Dazed Inc.)

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a dynamic brand and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp and cannabis industries. Through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, and its flagship LazyDaze + Coffeeshop franchise, the company is redefining the "Third Place" for social interaction.

For more information, visit:www.medxholdings.com and www.lazydazeshop.com

Contact Information:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737-777-0420

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance, including the intended corporate name change to Dazed Inc., the ticker symbol change, and the launch of new products. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including regulatory changes, FINRA approvals, market conditions, and the timing of store build-outs. MedX Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements.