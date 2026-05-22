BTS Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that BTS, a global consultancy, is living its mission — helping organizations turn strategy into action by building the skills, mindsets, and behaviors their people need to succeed.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent considerable time understanding BTS and the market in which they operate, conducting in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluating BTS's product and service value proposition.

"BTS stands out in a crowded market because their work is anchored in real business outcomes, not just learning activity. What impressed our team most is how deeply their methodology is embedded in the actual strategy their clients are trying to execute. When development is that connected to business direction, the impact is measurable — and that's exactly what we look for in a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider." — Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, Brandon Hall Group.

The Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program offers a world-class membership center with knowledge, resources, and advisory support for the entire BTS organization, ensuring our certification reflects the highest standards in the market.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider. This certification reflects what our clients experience every day: practical, hands-on development that drives real business results. Our work doesn't end when a program does — we measure success by the impact it creates in the room and beyond it."

Brandon Hall Group, a leading independent analyst firm, confirms that BTS's offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® Preferred Providers or to become one, please visit: https://brandonhall.com/solutions-providers-offerings/preferred-providers/

To learn more about BTS and their offerings, visit www.bts.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

About BTS Group

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades, we've designed experiences that make a real, lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS.