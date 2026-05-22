ANSR and HFS Research Partner to Define the "GCC Quotient" (GQ) in an AI-First World

BENGALURU, KA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - May 22, 2026 - -

ANSR, the global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced a strategic partnership with HFS Research, a premier industry analyst and advisory firm. Together, they are launching a first-of-its-kind research and strategic framework known as the 'GCC Quotient' (GQ). This innovative framework is specifically designed to define, measure, and benchmark how modern enterprises are building, evolving, and extracting tangible value from their capability centers in a rapidly accelerating AI-driven world. For enterprises looking to build these advanced operational hubs, ansr.com/global-capability-center offers comprehensive guidance on establishing high-performance capability centers.

At a pivotal moment when Global Capability Centers are becoming central to overall enterprise transformation, digital innovation, and competitive advantage, this joint initiative aims to bring much-needed intellectual rigor, definitional clarity, and evidence-based insight to a rapidly evolving global operational model. The partnership will produce a sustained, comprehensive series of joint thought leadership reports, strategic frameworks, and in-depth GCC success stories. These resources will equip enterprise leaders, corporate boards, and investors with the clarity and strategic direction required to unlock the full potential of their capability centers in the era of artificial intelligence.

While GCCs have undeniably become one of the most consequential operating models in modern enterprise strategy, the broader industry has historically lacked a unified agreement on what truly constitutes one. Multiple competing definitions, highly inconsistent frameworks, and a fast-shifting AI landscape have left enterprise leaders navigating significant operational ambiguity. This confusion is occurring at the precise moment GCCs are expected to deliver category-defining outcomes for their parent organizations. ANSR and HFS Research are partnering to directly address this gap, bringing a unified definition, a clear evolutionary framework, and an AI-era roadmap to an industry that has long required standardization.

"GCCs are at the most consequential inflection point in their history. AI is not just changing what GCCs do, it is fundamentally reshaping how work gets distributed, what skills matter, and what enterprises expect from global capability models. Yet the industry still lacks a shared language and framework to navigate this transition, creating ambiguity that is costing enterprises time, money, and competitive advantage. Our partnership with HFS Research brings together world-class research and deep GCC operating experience to help enterprise leaders navigate this shift with greater clarity and confidence. As AI adoption accelerates, success will increasingly depend not just on technology, but on building the right talent, operating models, and 'GQ' — the ability to work effectively with AI and adapt to new ways of working," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, ANSR.

Through this strategic collaboration, ANSR and HFS Research will jointly deliver several key assets to the market:

A Unified GCC Definition - Establishing industry-wide consensus on what precisely constitutes a Global Capability Center, effectively resolving years of fragmentation across enterprise, analyst, and policy communities.

An AI-First GCC Maturity Framework - Combining HFS Research's robust demand-side intelligence with ANSR's deep, on-the-ground operating experience to comprehensively assess how enterprises are building, evolving, and extracting value from GCCs across strategy, talent, AI adoption, operating model evolution, and enterprise value creation.

An AI Readiness Blueprint - Providing actionable guidance for enterprise leaders on effectively repositioning and retooling their GCCs to capture the transformative value of artificial intelligence.

GCC Success Stories - Delivering in-depth spotlights on leading GCCs that are actively redefining enterprise value, providing concrete, real-world evidence of what the model achieves at its absolute best.

Demand-Side Research - Conducting rigorous, data-driven analysis of how global enterprises are making critical GCC strategy decisions today, and forecasting what the next generation of capability centers will look like.

"The GCC model has quietly become one of the most consequential enterprise decisions of the last decade and it is about to become even more so. AI is accelerating everything: the value GCCs can create, the speed at which they must evolve, and the stakes of getting the strategy wrong. ANSR has built and operated more leading-edge GCCs than any organization on the planet. Combining that on-the-ground depth with HFS Research's analytical rigor and demand-side intelligence gives the market something it has been missing — a credible, unified view of where the GCC model is going, and a clear roadmap for how enterprises should respond," said Saurabh Gupta, President, HFS Research.

For more information and to view the original announcement, please read the ANSR and HFS Research partnership press release.

About ANSR

https://youtu.be/rLJL6plkxC8

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200 GCCs built for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology to help enterprises build and grow world-class global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate digital transformation. Visit ansr.com.

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