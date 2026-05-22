Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) Investigated for Potential Federal Securities Laws Violations – Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a top complex litigation law firm, is investigating Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (“Sezzle” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On April 9, 2026, Sezzle disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “received a letter from Karen Webster,” who served on the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, stating that “she resigned from her position as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the ‘Board’), effective immediately.” According to Sezzle, “Ms. Webster stated in her letter that her resignation resulted from a growing difference in perspective with management concerning the Company's direction, key decisions, and governance.”

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in SEZL securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg