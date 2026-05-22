Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. today announced a declaration of a $0.18 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2026.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.6 billion in total assets. Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

Orange Bank & Trust Company

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com