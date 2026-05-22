Mitlin Financial, Inc Celebrates Its 50th Google Review

Hauppauge, NY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitlin Financial. Inc, a registered investment advisory firm, is celebrating its 50th Google review, a milestone that reflects the relationships it has built and the way it works with clients.

“Client feedback means a lot to us because it speaks to the experience people are having working with the team,” said Larry Sprung, CFP®, CEPA® Founder and Wealth Advisor of Mitlin Financial, Inc.

The milestone reflects feedback clients have chosen to share publicly about their experience with Mitlin Financial, Inc. That kind of feedback gives prospective clients a better sense of what it’s like to work with the team at Mitlin.

One recent review captures the experience:

“Larry and his team are exceptional. They’re consistently one step ahead and communicate with clarity and purpose. Their hands-on approach, whether through Zoom or in person, is refreshing in a world where technology often replaces the personal touch. I have recommended, and will continue to recommend, Mitlin Financial to anyone seeking a dedicated and highly skilled wealth advisory team.” Janet M

For Mitlin Financial, Inc.®, the milestone represents more than a number; it reflects the firm’s work helping clients navigate their important financial decisions.

As more people turn to online reviews when evaluating financial advisors, feedback like this offers a window into how a firm actually operates and the kind of experience clients can expect when working with them.

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About Mitlin Financial, Inc®

Mitlin Financial, Inc® is a registered investment advisory firm that puts your joy at the center of your financial plan. Through a relationship-driven approach, the firm works side-by-side with clients to help them make thoughtful financial decisions to build a life centered on what brings them joy.

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