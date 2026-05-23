Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Crosses $1.3M While XRP Price Prediction Targets $8

MONACO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has crossed $1.3 million while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01751 per token. The holder count has passed 8,800, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 4,000 active users, and AlphaPepe has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The $1.3 million milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as XRP price prediction headlines return to the $8 target, with traders watching ETF inflows, regulatory momentum, RLUSD adoption, and institutional demand as key catalysts for large-cap upside.

AlphaPepe Crosses $1.3M as Stage 16 Advances

AlphaPepe crossing $1.3 million marks another important step in the project’s presale cycle. The project continues to build through Stage 16 at $0.01751, with more than 8,800 holders participating before public trading begins. That gives AlphaPepe a stronger pre-listing base as it moves deeper into its Q2 exchange window.

Stage 16 remains active, and each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. The presale structure gives buyers a visible path before the planned exchange debut while keeping attention on the next milestone. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around presale launches.

The $1.3 million milestone is also arriving alongside product traction. AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange, has now crossed 4,000 active demo users. That gives AlphaPepe a working product environment before listing, separating it from presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.3 million raise, the 8,800 holder base, the 4,000-user AlphaSwap demo, and the planned Q2 exchange debut, AlphaPepe is building a pre-listing profile centered on execution rather than promises.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $8

The XRP price prediction has moved back toward the $8 target as traders watch ETF inflows, regulatory clarity, RLUSD adoption, and institutional demand. Standard Chartered previously modeled $8 as a 2026 bull-case target, while recent XRP ETF activity has added to the institutional narrative around the asset.

The $8 target remains a conditional large-cap thesis. XRP needs sustained ETF demand, regulatory progress, and broader market strength to align. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and planned public exchange access.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s $1.3 million presale milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has raised over $1.3 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

XRP’s $8 target remains one of the bigger large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF inflows, RLUSD adoption, regulatory clarity, institutional demand, and broader market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, audit completion, and exchange timing already active.

That is why the $1.3 million milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not entering its listing phase with only branding and a future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, and a growing community already in place as the Q2 window advances.

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FAQs

What did AlphaPepe announce?

AlphaPepe announced that its presale has crossed $1.3 million. Stage 16 is live at $0.01751, holders have passed 8,800, AlphaSwap has surpassed 4,000 demo users, and AlphaPepe has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit.

Can XRP reach $8 in 2026?

XRP reaching $8 depends on sustained ETF inflows, RLUSD adoption, regulatory clarity, institutional demand, and broader crypto market strength improving through 2026.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01751, has raised over $1.3 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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