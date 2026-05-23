XRP Ledger Real Estate Project SurgeXRP Launches SGP Presale Amid Growing Interest in XRPL-Based RWAs

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP, a tokenized real estate marketplace being developed on the XRP Ledger, has announced the launch of its SGP token presale as interest in XRPL-based real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure continues expanding across the digital asset sector. The project is focused on bringing rental real estate on-chain through blockchain-based ownership infrastructure designed to simplify access to income-generating properties globally.



Across the XRP Ledger ecosystem, interest around XRPL-based RWA projects has accelerated significantly in recent months as blockchain infrastructure expands beyond speculation and into real-world utility.

One project now beginning to attract attention across XRP communities is SurgeXRP, a tokenized real estate marketplace being built directly on the XRP Ledger.

The platform is focused on bringing rental real estate on-chain through blockchain-based ownership infrastructure designed to simplify access to income-generating properties globally.

[SurgeXRP Presale Is Live, Join Now]

Why SurgeXRP Is Getting Attention

Real estate remains one of the world’s largest asset classes, yet participation has historically been limited by high capital requirements, geographic restrictions, low liquidity and operational complexity

SurgeXRP aims to reduce these barriers by enabling selected rental properties to be digitally represented on-chain while connected to structured legal ownership frameworks off-chain.

The project’s initial strategy focuses on operational rental real estate, including vacation and short-term rental properties.

According to the team, each property onboarded to the platform is intended to operate through a dedicated legal structure designed to bridge real-world ownership with blockchain-based asset representation on XRPL.

By leveraging the XRP Ledger’s low transaction cost, fast settlement speeds and native tokenization functionality

SurgeXRP is positioning itself as part of the growing XRPL real-world asset ecosystem.

[Join SurgeXRP Presale]

How The SGP Token Fits Into The Ecosystem

At the center of the SurgeXRP platform is the SGP utility token.

According to the project, SGP is expected to support:

governance participation, staking-related functionality, ecosystem incentives, access to future platform features and participation across tokenized real estate infrastructure

SGP token, the utility token of the SurgeXRP ecosystem has a fixed supply of 200 million tokens with no future minting.

50% of total supply allocated exclusively to presale participants

Unlike many crypto launches that rely on fixed token valuations, SurgeXRP says the final SGP valuation will be determined entirely by total XRP participation during the presale period.

This market-driven approach has already started generating discussion across parts of the XRP community.

SurgeXRP Presale Details

The SGP presale is currently live for a limited 60-day period ahead of the platform’s planned Q3 2026 beta launch.

Following the presale, SGP is expected to launch on XRPL-native decentralized exchanges including Magnetic DEX & XPMarket

As interest around XRPL-based RWAs continues growing, some XRP ecosystem participants are increasingly positioning around projects building directly on XRP Ledger infrastructure.

[Buy SGP Token]

How To Buy SGP Token

Download a non-custodial wallet such as Xaman

Buy XRP on an exchange like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit

Send XRP to your wallet

Visit the SurgeXRP presale page

Follow the instructions to participate in the presale

Users can also join the official SurgeXRP Telegram community for updates and presale information.

[Join SurgeXRP Presale]

About SurgeXRP

SurgeXRP is a tokenized real estate marketplace built on the XRP Ledger, focused on bringing rental real estate on-chain through blockchain-based ownership infrastructure.

Website: https://surgexrp.com

Whitepaper: https://docs.surgexrp.com

Telegram: https://t.me/surgexrpdotcom

X: https://x.com/surgexrpdotcom

Email: support@surgexrp.com

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