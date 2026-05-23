As Bitcoin Trades Near $80K, MoneyFlare Launches AI Crypto Trading Bot for Smarter Digital Asset Automation

LONDON, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare announced the launch of its AI Crypto Trading Bot, an AI-powered automated trading tool designed for digital asset markets. The platform aims to help users access crypto trading automation through a simpler and more structured workflow.

The launch comes as Bitcoin trades near the $80,000 level, with digital asset market activity continuing to gain attention. Recent market coverage has shown Bitcoin moving around the $80,000 range, influenced by regulatory expectations, ETF-related activity, and rising institutional interest.





As Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major digital assets experience faster price movement, demand is increasing for 24/7 market monitoring, real-time data analysis, and automated strategy execution. MoneyFlare introduced its AI Crypto Trading Bot to help users track market changes more efficiently and experience automated crypto trading through an AI-driven system.

“Crypto markets operate around the clock, and price movement can change quickly,” said a MoneyFlare spokesperson. “MoneyFlare launched the AI Crypto Trading Bot to help more users access digital asset trading through AI automation, without needing to manually manage every market signal or trading step.”

The MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading Bot is built around full automation, digital asset market monitoring, and ease of use. Users do not need to constantly watch charts, manually analyze every price movement, or build complex trading systems on their own. Through AI-supported workflows, the platform helps users participate in crypto-related market activity in a more systematic way.

Key Features of the MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading Bot

24/7 crypto market monitoring: The system continuously tracks digital asset market activity, helping users follow market changes more efficiently.

The system continuously tracks digital asset market activity, helping users follow market changes more efficiently. Fully automated AI trading workflow: Supports data analysis, strategy identification, trade execution, and activity management to reduce manual operation.

Supports data analysis, strategy identification, trade execution, and activity management to reduce manual operation. Free start experience: New users can use the platform’s entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI crypto trading automation.

New users can use the platform’s entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI crypto trading automation. Easy to get started: The platform simplifies the complex parameter setup often associated with traditional trading bots, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly.

The platform simplifies the complex parameter setup often associated with traditional trading bots, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly. Managed automated execution: Users do not need to build complex strategies independently, as MoneyFlare provides automated trading support through its AI-driven system.

MoneyFlare stated that the launch of the AI Crypto Trading Bot is an important step in improving its digital asset automation experience. As Bitcoin moves near a key market level and crypto ETFs, regulatory developments, and institutional participation continue to influence market sentiment, users need more accessible tools to observe market changes, identify signals, and manage automated execution workflows.

The platform does not require users to have a professional quantitative trading background. Users can create an account, review available AI trading options, and begin experiencing AI-powered crypto trading automation through MoneyFlare.

MoneyFlare said it will continue improving its AI trading infrastructure with a focus on AI data analysis, digital asset market monitoring, automated execution, and user experience across crypto and stock-related market scenarios.

Bitcoin Volatility Drives Demand for Digital Asset Automation Tools

Bitcoin trading near the $80,000 range reflects renewed attention across the digital asset market. Market coverage has also pointed to ETF demand, regulatory expectations, and macroeconomic conditions as factors influencing Bitcoin price movement. At the same time, Bitcoin remains a central reference point for the broader crypto market.

This shift is not only affecting long-term holders. It is also changing how everyday traders participate in crypto markets. Digital asset markets operate 24/7, price movement is frequent, and market signals can change quickly. As a result, users increasingly need automated tools that can continuously monitor market activity, recognize signals, and support strategy execution.

MoneyFlare believes the value of an AI Crypto Trading Bot lies in helping users access automated digital asset trading in a simpler way. Through AI-driven data analysis and managed automated execution, MoneyFlare aims to help users track market activity and manage trading workflows more efficiently in fast-moving crypto markets.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is an AI-driven trading platform focused on automated trading across crypto and stock-related market scenarios. The platform combines artificial intelligence, quantitative trading models, market data analysis, and automated execution tools to help users access a more simplified trading experience.

MoneyFlare is designed for users who want AI-supported trading workflows without manually managing every market signal, strategy adjustment, or execution step.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.