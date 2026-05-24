C-Lingo: Transforming Chinese Language Learning in Vietnam with AI

HONG KONG, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As economic and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and China deepen, the demand for high-quality, digital-intelligent Chinese education is surging. On May 23, 2026, Hong Kong-based NSK officially launches its flagship C-Lingo global solution. As a pioneer in autonomous Chinese learning, C-Lingo is committed to breaking geographical boundaries through its proprietary "Connected Learning" architecture, providing learners in Vietnam and across the world with a high-efficiency digital education path.

AI-Powered Evolution in Chinese Education

In Vietnam, Chinese serves both as a catalyst for professional advancement and as a fundamental pillar of personal growth, acting as a bridge to global culture. As Chinese is increasingly integrated into national education systems, the demand for systematic learning is at an all-time high. However, learners often struggle with traditional, static content. C-Lingo solves this by integrating New HSK standards and Happy Chinese, part of the latest major project sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under the Ministry of Education of China, into intelligent, interactive experiences, C-Lingo empowers learners worldwide to move beyond simple memorization and achieve real-world mastery.

Connected Learning: A Closed-Loop for Language Acquisition

To translate AI technology into measurable outcomes, C-Lingo pioneered the "Connected Learning" methodology. Anchored by the AIDEO system and a robust knowledge graph, this framework precisely deconstructs curricula. By synergizing personalized AI engines with gamified incentives, it transforms content into sustainable, digital progress paths. Crucially, C-Lingo ensures ubiquitous access—our systems are fully optimized for high-performance offline use, allowing learners to study anytime, anywhere, regardless of network conditions.

This methodology is realized through C-Lingo’s smart hardware, tailored to meet local needs:

AI Chinese Learning Tablet: A core hub integrating the six-pillar cycle of "Teaching, Learning, Practice, Assessment, Evaluation, and Exploration," offering localized curriculum support and AI-driven personalized efficiency.

Chinese Learning ScanPen: A portable tool for all-scenario offline decoding, helping students seamlessly integrate Chinese into their daily lives and effectively breaking classroom boundaries.





"Beyond Language. To Bigger Worlds." As a leading partner in the language learning revolution, C-Lingo combines "authoritative content, AI technology, and hardware" to provide practical support for education. We will continue to refine our products, empowering every learner to explore a broader future.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cca807d-7f26-485d-9de9-e1eee425d750

