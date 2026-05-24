Yanik Guillemette Warns Canada Is Driving Tech Companies Out





MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of technology companies and digital platforms are threatening to scale back operations or leave Canada entirely. As the federal government pushes forward with Bill C-22, piling onto the existing frameworks of Bills C-18 and C-9, the cumulative regulatory burden is prompting serious concerns about digital freedom and capital flight.

We sat down with technology executive and investment strategist Yanik Guillemette to discuss why the current legislative agenda is pushing the Canadian tech ecosystem to a breaking point and what it means for the future of innovation.

Q: We are hearing more companies openly discuss leaving the Canadian market due to recent digital bills, particularly with the looming impact of Bill C-22. Is this just empty posturing?

Yanik Guillemette: It is absolutely not posturing; it is a mathematical and strategic reality. When you look at the cumulative effect of the recent legislative blitz—from the structural market interventions of C-18 to the sweeping regulatory nets of C-22 and C-9—you are looking at a system that actively penalizes scale.

Companies are looking at the Canadian market and realizing that the compliance costs, the legal liabilities, and the restrictions on basic digital operations no longer justify the market size. When founders and boards realize they can operate with more freedom and less bureaucratic friction just across the border, the capital naturally flows south. The exodus is already happening behind closed doors.

Q: Critics of these bills argue they go beyond corporate regulation and actually constrain the digital freedoms of everyday Canadians. Do you share that view?

Yanik Guillemette: I do. We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how the government views the internet. It is transitioning from an open ecosystem of innovation into a highly managed, state-curated utility. Every new piece of legislation introduces more surveillance, more reporting requirements, and more centralized control over what content is visible and how platforms can operate.

It is reaching a point that defies common sense. You cannot foster a world-class digital economy while simultaneously treating digital freedom and open architecture as threats that need to be legislated out of existence.

Q: From an investment standpoint, how is this regulatory environment affecting your evaluations of new ventures?

Yanik Guillemette: It forces a complete recalculation of risk. When evaluating high-growth portfolios or advising boards, regulatory stability is just as important as the technology itself. Right now, Canada offers zero regulatory stability in the digital space. If a startup wants to build a disruptive consumer app or a new data-driven platform, my first question is now: How quickly can you move your operations out of Canada if these bills pass? It is a tragic question to have to ask, but it is our current reality.

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based entrepreneur, technology executive, and investment strategist. He serves as a Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital. With over a decade of foundational experience in real estate development across Quebec, his current venture capital and growth equity portfolio spans high-potential companies including Hikerkind, Bezel, and FranShares. He is a vocal advocate for digital privacy, free-market innovation, and reducing the legislative burden on the North American tech sector.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffe1622-e7f6-4e61-8bff-27d4fed714d7