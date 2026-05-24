Yanik Guillemette: “Our Regulators Have Completely Lost the Plot”

MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada moves forward with an increasingly dense web of digital regulations—including the CRTC’s proposal requiring online streaming platforms to contribute 15% of their annual revenues toward Canadian content, alongside the cumulative impacts of Bills C-11, C-18, and C-22—concerns are escalating within the country’s technology and startup ecosystem.

We sat down with entrepreneur and investment strategist Yanik Guillemette to discuss the broader implications of this regulatory red tape on innovation, cross-border competitiveness, and the future of Canada’s digital economy.

Q: What was your initial reaction to the recent CRTC proposals and the broader regulatory trajectory in Canada?

Yanik Guillemette: Honestly? It feels like our regulators have completely lost the plot—literally, figuratively, and metaphorically. Every time Canada encounters a successful digital business model, the immediate instinct from Ottawa seems to be: regulate it, tax it, force compliance on it, and then wonder why the innovation leaves the country shortly afterward. We are stacking administrative burdens on top of an already fragile tech ecosystem.

Q: Supporters argue these financial contributions are necessary to protect Canadian culture and sovereignty. What is your response to that rationale?

Yanik Guillemette: The issue is not whether we should support Canadian culture. The fundamental issue is the economic illusion that these regulatory costs magically disappear into a corporate vacuum. They don’t. They get passed directly down the chain to consumers and businesses.

We already experienced this exact scenario with the Digital Services Tax (DST). Major players like Google simply adjusted their advertising costs, and Canadian businesses were forced to absorb the increase. Thousands of SMEs, including those deploying critical SaaS and automated systems, pay that invisible tax. This new wave of compliance will be no different.

Q: Do you believe these policies are actively hurting Canada’s global competitiveness and our ability to close the productivity gap?

Yanik Guillemette: Absolutely. Canada broadcasts that it wants to become a global hub for artificial intelligence, automated infrastructure, and tech innovation. Yet, in practice, we are engineering an environment deeply centered around taxation, bureaucracy, and regulatory uncertainty.

When we evaluate expanding operations or launching new frameworks—like AI resilience tools—companies are forced to ask very practical questions: Why host data infrastructure in Canada? Why establish a headquarters here? Why scale a SaaS operation in a market that penalizes growth? Increasingly, founders are looking at the U.S. market and simply choosing to build there instead.

Q: Some advocates argue that large, multinational technology companies should contribute more financially to the Canadian system. Is that an unfair expectation?

Yanik Guillemette: Large technology companies already contribute massively through direct employment, localized infrastructure, corporate taxes, and ecosystem partnerships. However, the bigger concern isn't just about the tech giants; it is the chilling signal Canada is sending globally.

If every successful digital platform entering the Canadian market immediately triggers new levies, contribution schemes, and exhaustive compliance audits, capital investment naturally freezes. Technology capital is highly mobile. Talent is mobile. Headquarters are mobile. We cannot legislate businesses into staying here if the math no longer makes sense.

Q: How does this cascade of digital regulation actually affect everyday Canadians and local businesses?

Yanik Guillemette: People vastly underestimate how deeply interconnected the digital economy is. When regulators artificially inflate the operating costs for platforms, those costs ripple through the entire economic system. We immediately see:

Higher monthly subscription prices for consumers.

Increased digital advertising costs for local businesses.

More expensive SaaS and enterprise software licenses.

Spikes in cloud hosting and infrastructure costs.



Ultimately, the consumer pays. The Canadian startup pays. The local SME trying to modernize its operations pays.

Q: Looking ahead, what concerns you most about the current direction of digital policy in this country?

Yanik Guillemette: It is the underlying mentality. There is a growing, pervasive perception in government that any success in the digital economy must automatically trigger heavier regulation and redistribution mechanisms.

At some point, we need to have a serious conversation about whether Canada actually wants to compete on the global stage, or if we are simply content to manage our own economic decline through administrative red tape. Right now, too many entrepreneurs feel that innovation is being treated as a threat to be contained, rather than the core engine of our future economy.

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based entrepreneur, technology executive, and investment strategist. He serves as a Partner in Business Development at a major tech company, and acts as a Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital. With over a decade of foundational experience in real estate development across Quebec, his current investment portfolio spans high-growth ventures including Hikerkind, Bezel, and FranShares. He is an active advocate for AI adoption, digital privacy, and reducing the regulatory burden on Canadian SMEs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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