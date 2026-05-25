Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Stage 16 Sold Out Amid Whale Rotation and $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

MONACO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that Stage 16 has sold out and Stage 17 is now live at $0.01751 per token. The presale has raised over $1.33 million, the holder count has passed 8,800, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 5,000 active users, and AlphaPepe has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The Stage 16 sellout gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as whale rotation returns to the center of crypto market discussion and Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue to point toward the $250,000 target.

AlphaPepe Stage 16 Sells Out as Stage 17 Opens

AlphaPepe’s Stage 16 sellout marks another important step in the project’s presale cycle. Stage 17 is now active at $0.01751, and the project has already raised over $1.33 million before public trading begins. That continued stage progression shows AlphaPepe is building through repeated demand instead of relying only on early launch attention.

The holder count has passed 8,800, giving AlphaPepe a wider community base before its planned Q2 exchange debut. The presale structure gives buyers a visible path before public trading begins, while each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around presale launches.

The Stage 17 launch is also arriving alongside product traction. AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange, has now crossed 5,000 active demo users. That gives AlphaPepe a working product environment before listing, separating it from presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.33 million raise, the 8,800 holder base, the 5,000-user AlphaSwap demo, and the Stage 16 sellout, AlphaPepe is building a pre-listing profile centered on execution rather than promises.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

The Bitcoin price prediction remains one of the most watched market narratives as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee continues to point toward a $250,000 target. The bull case is tied to institutional adoption, ETF demand, whale accumulation, and the possibility that Bitcoin breaks away from its traditional four-year cycle.

Whale rotation is also supporting the large-cap thesis as traders watch whether larger wallets continue accumulating Bitcoin before the next major move. The $250,000 target remains a conditional multi-quarter scenario. Bitcoin still needs sustained institutional flows, ETF demand, and broader market strength to align. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: Stage 17 progress, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and planned public exchange access.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s Stage 16 sellout gives the release a clear company announcement as Stage 17 opens. The project has raised over $1.33 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin’s $250,000 target remains one of the biggest large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, institutional adoption, whale accumulation, liquidity, and broader market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with stage momentum, product testing, holder growth, audit completion, and exchange timing already active.

That is why the Stage 16 sellout matters. AlphaPepe is not entering its listing phase with only branding and a future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, a growing community, and fresh stage progression as the Q2 window advances.

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FAQs

What happened with AlphaPepe Stage 16?

AlphaPepe Stage 16 sold out, and Stage 17 is now live at $0.01751. The presale has raised over $1.33 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has continued to point toward a $250,000 Bitcoin target. The forecast depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, whale accumulation, liquidity, and broader crypto market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe has sold out Stage 16, opened Stage 17 at $0.01751, raised over $1.33 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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