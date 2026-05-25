TransFi Appoints Victor Lucena as CEO for Latin America to Drive Regional Expansion

São Paulo , May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fintech veteran with 10+ years at Worldpay, PayU, Rapyd and Thunes joins to lead the company's cross-border payments and stablecoin strategy across LATAM

Appointment accelerates TransFi's push into stablecoin-enabled cross-border payments across the region

Lucena brings rare execution depth to a market where many global fintechs have struggled to move beyond strategy

São Paulo, Brazil, 25 May 2026 - TransFi, the global payments and stablecoin infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Victor Lucena as Chief Executive Officer for Latin America. The hire signals a decisive step in TransFi's ambition to become a defining player in the region's rapidly evolving cross-border payments and digital-asset ecosystem.

Lucena brings more than a decade of leadership and commercial experience across the global payments industry. His career spans senior roles at Worldpay, PayU, Rapyd and Thunes — companies that collectively represent some of the most consequential infrastructure investments in modern cross-border payments. Victor has built regional operations for global fintechs entering Latin America, developed strategic partnerships, expanding payment corridors, leading enterprise sales and supporting the region's largest financial institutions, PSPs and fintech operators.

“Latin America is entering a new phase of financial innovation. The demand for faster, more transparent and more efficient cross-border payment solutions has never been higher. I strongly believe TransFi’s product suite is uniquely positioned to solve real market pain points, especially as stablecoin adoption accelerates globally.”

— Victor Lucena, CEO LATAM, TransFi

Lucena’s appointment comes at a time when the region's cross-border payments market has generated $34.6 billion in revenue in 2024 and is on track to reach $52.7 billion by 2030, growing at a 7.3% CAGR — yet the infrastructure underpinning those flows remains costly and fragmented. The average cost of sending remittances globally still sits at 6.35%, more than double the 3% target set by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. In the US-to-LATAM corridor specifically, stablecoin rails have already demonstrated the alternative: Mizuho research reports remittance fees via stablecoin infrastructure in the US–Mexico corridor now running under 1%

TransFi is at the centre of a payments corridor where legacy infrastructure is potentially ineffective, stablecoin-powered alternatives are proving themselves at scale, and the window for building the right local partnerships and regulatory relationships is now.

“The infrastructure conversation around LATAM remains theoretical. TransFi has the technology, the timing and the ambition to become a key player in the region. Now it’s about building the right partnerships, local infrastructure and long-term strategy to scale. Victor’s appointment demonstrates our commitment not only to TransFi’s expansion but to our mission of empowering businesses across emerging markets with stablecoin payment infrastructure. ”

— Raj Kamal, Co-founder, TransFi

TransFi’s appointment of Lucena further cements the company’s commitment to moving beyond market entry towards sustained, locally-rooted growth in one of the world’s most dynamic fintech markets.

ABOUT TRANSFI

TransFi is a global payments and stablecoin infrastructure company enabling faster, more transparent cross-border financial solutions. The company’s product suite serves financial institutions, PSPs and fintech operators seeking to modernise payment infrastructure and participate in the growing digital-asset economy. Learn more at www.transfi.com .







