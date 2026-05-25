Calian Announces ATHORA™ to Accelerate Sovereign Defence Capability in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the launch of ATHORA™, a sovereign system-of-systems interoperability and orchestration platform developed to accelerate military operational readiness and capability integration across evolving C5ISRT environments. Calian will advance ATHORA in collaboration with the Canadian defence industry, including its foundational partner Evertz Microsystems Limited, a globally recognized Canadian technology leader in complex, real-time data fusion solutions.

Today’s military architecture is characterized by fragmented systems and disconnected data flows and slowing capability integration, operational decision-making, and battlefield readiness. ATHORA will lower barriers to integration with an open system-of-systems (SoS) architecture, designed to connect platforms, communications systems, sensors and mission systems within a common operational environment. Once implemented, the platform will provide secure interoperability, operational coordination and decision advantage across land, sea, air, space, cyber and electromagnetic domains.

“Evertz is proud to support ATHORA and collaborate alongside Canadian industry partners to help advance sovereign interoperability, operational readiness and next-generation defence modernization for Canada and its allies,” said Romolo Magarelli, President & CEO, Evertz Microsystems Ltd. “With decades of global experience as a real-time operational infrastructure and government solutions partner, the Evertz team will play a central role in Calian’s mission to deliver an interoperable Made-in-Canada solution, while developing Canadian-owned IP.”

Modern military operations depend on the ability to connect communications systems, platforms, sensor data and decision-makers across increasingly complex operational environments. As defence modernization accelerates globally, Canada needs to keep pace with innovation. ATHORA will deliver open, agile and sovereign approaches to interoperability — enabling government, industry, defence primes, OEMs, small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) and emerging technology innovators to integrate capability faster and operate together more effectively.

“Canada’s defence modernization challenge cannot be solved by any one company or capability alone,” said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. “As operational environments become more connected and complex, the Canadian Armed Forces needs to exercise the Right to Integrate (R2I) and evolve capability faster than traditional architectures allow today. ATHORA is being developed to help accelerate that modernization by bringing together government, industry and innovators within a common sovereign interoperability environment—strengthening operational readiness while helping position Canada as a more agile, capable and collaborative defence partner on the global stage.”

Built to support continuous modernization, ATHORA enables militaries to integrate, adapt, replace and evolve military capabilities independently while maintaining interoperability across the broader operational environment. Rather than replacing existing systems, ATHORA is designed to help defence organizations integrate and operationalize capability faster while preserving sovereign control of systems, data and operational decision making.

Supporting Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

ATHORA aligns with the Government of Canada’s growing focus on sovereign capability, Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy and broader digital modernization efforts across the CAF initiatives.

ATHORA will:

Accelerate interoperability across complex defence and C5ISRT environments

Enable integration across operational and training and simulation environments

Connect systems and data sources to improve operational awareness and decision-making

Support interoperability between the CAF, allies and other government departments

Reduce time from experimentation to operational deployment

Strengthen sovereign Canadian capability Canadian-owned intellectual property and domestic operational capacity





Canada’s defence industrial base is more than 90% SMEs and innovators, yet many organizations continue to face challenges moving capability from development into operational deployment. To help address this gap, Calian recently launched Calian VENTURES, an initiative designed to help Canadian SMEs and dual-use technology companies integrate, validate and operationalize sovereign capability faster within scalable operational environments while retaining ownership of their intellectual property.



About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

About Evertz

www.evertz.com

Evertz Microsystems Ltd. (TSX: ET) is a Canadian-owned technology leader delivering mission-critical operational infrastructure, secure networking and real-time communications solutions for government, defence, broadcast and critical infrastructure environments worldwide. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Evertz designs, engineers and manufactures advanced operational networking, visualization, data transport and communications technologies supporting highly secure and always-on mission-critical environments. With more than 2,000 employees globally, approximately 95% Canadian content by value, and over $500 million invested in Canadian R&D over the past five years, Evertz represents a strategically important Canadian engineering and advanced manufacturing capability supporting sovereign operational readiness, operational coordination, ISR transport and command environments for Canada and allied partners in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Evertz Media Relations:

Mo Goyal

1-877-995-3700 Ext. 2562

mo@evertz.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com