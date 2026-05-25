Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Launches Scalable "Unlimited Support Agents" Conversational Sales Solution to Redefine B2B Growth

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, has officially launched an innovative AI-Powered Conversational Sales Solution. Developed in response to increasingly stringent customer response demands and surging acquisition costs in the global market, this scalable solution introduces an "unlimited support agents" model designed to accelerate B2B revenue growth.

By seamlessly combining "Omnichannel Aggregation" with "AI-Driven Collaboration," the solution directly addresses the critical pain points of low lead conversion rates and lagging cross-border response times. More importantly, it shatters the heavily criticized pricing traps of traditional SaaS with a disruptive "Unlimited Support Agents" (no per-seat pricing) model, empowering enterprises to crack the ultimate ROI equation and re-establish growth certainty in an era of zero-sum competition.





The Funnel is Dead, Conversation is King: Buyer Expectations Force a Sales Paradigm Shift

For the past decade, the golden rule of B2B customer acquisition has been the traditional "funnel model": attract visitors through content, guide them to fill out lengthy forms, route the data into a CRM system, and wait for sales reps to follow up via phone hours or even days later.

However, this logic, heavily reliant on "asynchronous communication," is facing a structural collapse. As early as 2007, the Harvard Business Review's "Golden 5-Minute" rule pointed out that failing to respond within five minutes of a customer inquiry causes lead conversion rates to plummet exponentially. Today, with the ubiquity of instant messaging and AI, buyer behavior has irrevocably changed. Five minutes is now the absolute maximum acceptable wait time, and numerous modern studies indicate that response times must be compressed to under one minute.

When decision-makers land on a company's website with clear pain points and budgets, their buying intent is at its absolute peak. At this critical juncture, cold forms and agonizing wait times create massive friction. Every second lost is an opportunity wasted.

Maximizing True ROI: EngageLab Introduces the Ultimate Game-Changer

To tackle this challenge, EngageLab’s Conversational Sales solution completely upends the traditional passive-waiting model. Implementing this solution fundamentally helps businesses recalculate their true Return on Investment (ROI):

On the Cost Side (Breaking HR Bottlenecks and Traditional Pricing Traps): The solution deeply integrates top-tier AI capabilities, such as GPTBots.ai. AI agents handle 24/7 multilingual reception and initial lead qualification, drastically cutting human customer service costs and eliminating the need for night-shift staffing. Most disruptively, EngageLab introduces an innovative "Unlimited Support Agents" mechanism. This liberates enterprises from the outdated practice of paying hefty "per-user licenses" for idle accounts, enabling true performance-based pricing and driving software operational costs down to a bare minimum.

The solution deeply integrates top-tier AI capabilities, such as GPTBots.ai. AI agents handle 24/7 multilingual reception and initial lead qualification, drastically cutting human customer service costs and eliminating the need for night-shift staffing. On the Revenue Side (BANT Qualification and Ultimate Conversion): Leveraging the powerful omnichannel capabilities of EngageLab LiveDesk, the system seamlessly integrates mainstream communication channels including WhatsApp, Web, and App. During natural, multi-turn conversations with customers, the AI automatically and precisely scores leads based on the BANT framework (Budget, Authority, Need, Timeline). When a high-scoring "golden lead" emerges, the system executes a seamless, context-rich handover from AI to human Sales Development Representatives (SDRs). This ensures the customer is engaged by an expert within that crucial "one-minute" window of peak intent, pushing closing efficiency to its absolute limit.



Proven Commercial Value: Covering 37.5% of System Costs in Week One at Axios Management Japan

The explosive commercial potential of EngageLab's Conversational Sales solution has already been validated with real-world data in global business scenarios.

Take Axios Management Inc., a renowned property management company in Japan, as a prime example. The company provides Japanese real estate investment and management services to overseas investors. Their challenge was highly representative: due to significant time zone differences, a massive volume of inquiries from high-net-worth clients in Europe and the Americas occurred late at night. Historically, the lack of a real-time response mechanism caused these high-value leads to simply slip away.

After adopting EngageLab LiveDesk combined with AI agents, Axios Management quickly built a seamless "AI + Human" collaborative system across WhatsApp and other channels. The results were immediate: within the first week of deployment, the direct revenue generated simply by recovering cross-time-zone leads covered 37.5% of their total system investment.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Hikichi, Representative Director of Axios Management, commented: "The volume of web inquiries is steadily increasing, and everything is moving exactly in the direction we hoped for. We are confident that with EngageLab's system, we will continue to secure a growing number of new orders."

Looking Ahead

"In an economic cycle characterized by slowing market growth and tightening budgets, the growth engines of the future must be built on exceptional conversion efficiency and ultimate cost control," said Tanya Quan, Marketing Director at EngageLab. "Conversational Sales is more than just a tool upgrade; it is a fundamental reinvention of how businesses connect with their customers. EngageLab will continue to empower global enterprises to achieve genuine efficiency through cutting-edge technology and deep localized services."

To learn more about EngageLab's Conversational Sales Solution, please visit:

https://www.engagelab.com/conversational-sales

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3a6c9ea-be69-4aff-b950-93ed59470740