XRPPower Launches 2026 AI Quantitative Trading Smart App, Accelerating Long-Term Return Opportunities for Global Users

London, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRPPower officially launched its new smart app, combining an AI automation system with the digital financial ecosystem to provide global users with a simpler and more transparent intelligent experience. The platform adopts an intelligent operation mode, lowering the barriers to complex processes, allowing more new users to quickly understand and experience AI-powered intelligent digital ecosystem services.





Market observers believe that the continued integration of AI and blockchain technologies is driving digital finance into a new stage of development, and XRPPower's intelligent ecosystem expansion is attracting increasing attention from international users.

XRP Power's AI-Powered Intelligent Security Advantages

XRP Power combines an AI-powered intelligent risk control system with international-level security mechanisms to continuously build a safer, more stable, and transparent digital ecosystem. Regarding data and privacy protection, the platform employs multiple encryption technologies, a distributed security architecture, and stringent information protection mechanisms to comprehensively enhance the security of user accounts, assets, and data. Simultaneously, the platform introduces an AI-powered intelligent risk identification system, combined with abnormal behavior monitoring, account authentication, and multi-layered protection mechanisms, to further strengthen account security and overall risk management capabilities. Furthermore, XRP Power continuously optimizes its platform security system and intelligent risk control capabilities, providing global users with a more reliable and efficient digital service experience through real-time monitoring and automatic early warning mechanisms.

XRPPower Registration and Experience Process

Quick registration is available using an email address. New users receive $21 in trial funds and can participate in the platform's daily smart contract earnings experience. Users can freely choose AI smart contract earnings with different periods and modes according to their needs. After selecting a contract, complete the payment to quickly activate the contract and start experiencing daily earnings from the AI ​​intelligent system. During the contract's operation, daily earnings will be automatically returned to your account balance. Users can flexibly choose to withdraw or continue participating in other smart contract products, making the operation more convenient and efficient.

Popular AI Contracts

Contract Name: Dogecoin [AI Smart Quantitative] Investment Amount: $5,000, Term: 15 days, Daily Earnings: $70.50, Total Earnings: $1,050.5, Principal Returned at Maturity: $5,000

Contract Name: Bitcoin/Bitcoin Cash [AI Global Smart Ecosystem] Investment Amount: $25,000, Term: 23 days, Daily Earnings: $417.50, Total Earnings: $9,602.50, Principal Returned at Maturity: $25,000

Click to view more contract details

About XRPPower

Currently, XRPPower has accumulated over 3 million users worldwide, covering 189 countries and regions. With the continuous upgrades of its AI-powered smart app and the expansion of its global digital ecosystem, more and more users are exploring smarter, more efficient, and more stable digital income models through XRPPower.

Faced with global market changes and the rapid development of digital finance, XRPPower leverages its AI-powered intelligent system, global digital ecosystem, and transparent operating model to continuously optimize user experience and platform services, attracting increasing attention and participation from international users.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://xrppower.com/

Contact the official email: info@xrppower.com

Click to download the iOS and Android smart apps





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.