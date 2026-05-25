Kaltura Wins Best Event AI Technology at Eventex 2026 For the Fourth Straight Year

New York, New York , May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, has been awarded Best Event AI Technology at the Eventex Awards. The win showcases Kaltura’s leadership as it redefines the role of AI in live enterprise events with its industry-leading Agentic Avatar technology.

Over the last three years, Kaltura consistently won the Eventex ‘Best Event AI Technology’ category for combining AI-powered engagement, personalization, and hybrid-event innovation through products like Kaltura Genie and AI Content Lab. Judges highlighted capabilities such as AI event assistants, real-time audience engagement, automated summaries and follow-ups, sentiment analysis, and AI-generated post-event content that improved attendee experiences while helping organizers scale events more efficiently.

This year Kaltura Events stood out due to Kaltura’s newly released conversational Agentic Avatars which can hear, speak, comprehend screen and camera activity, and respond in real-time across the entire event lifecycle. Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars are active, intelligent event conceirges that are deeply connected to an organization’s event content and data ecosystem in order to create engaging and personalized experiences for all attendees.

Kaltura Agentic Avatars act as guides that adapt to user needs and preferences, unlocking greater immersion, enhanced engagement, and a more compelling event experience. For enterprises running complex, multi-session, or globally distributed events, agentic avatars transform what personalization at scale truly means in practice.

Kaltura Events is an all-in-one, AI-powered solution that enhances every touchpoint of the event experience, designed to ensure consistent engagement before, during, and long after the event. Alongside the Agentic Avatars suite, Kaltura’s Genie and AI Content Lab provide ongoing guidance to organizers and attendees, tailored recommendations and summaries, follow-up content suggestions, and more. During live events, Kaltura Events also generates real-time analytics to monitor audience behavior, creating prompts for hosts to evolve the event dynamically rather than relying on static, passive planning.

“For four years running, Kaltura has set the standard for AI in enterprise events,” said Nohar Zmora, SVP Marketing at Kaltura. “With Agentic Avatars, we are breaking the mold of what an AI event concierge can be by listening, responding, and evolving with your audience in real time. The events industry is changing fast, and we intend to stay ahead of it.”

The scale of Kaltura’s reach is reflected in the real-world impact of its technology. Over the past year, Kaltura Events has powered over 9,000 events for a total of 1.3 million attendees. From events ranging from major innovation summits to regional forums and smaller events and programs, Kaltura’s results have been consistently above industry benchmarks, with registration to attendance conversion at 69% and post-event participation at 51%.

"The 16th edition of Eventex Awards brought a record number of entries — and with them, proof that the events industry's creative ambition has no ceiling. Witnessing groundbreaking work crafted by professionals who refuse to stand still is exactly what drives us forward. Every edition, we think we've seen it all. Every edition, we're wrong — and we wouldn't have it any other way. Winning an Eventex award is no small feat, and personally, on behalf of the entire Eventex team, I want to congratulate Kaltura on a truly outstanding achievement,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

Entries were evaluated by an independent jury of industry leaders, including journalists from leading event publications, heads of associations, convention bureau representatives, and senior creative and strategic professionals from around the world.

The full list of winners is available here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.

About Eventex

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year, the competition highlights the best agencies, events, tech, and venues from the world of events. For more information, visit www.eventex.com.