BulkQuant Launches AI Trading Bot for Automated Crypto, Forex, and Stock Trading in 2026

London, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BulkQuant, an AI-powered quantitative trading platform, today announced the launch of its AI Trading Bot for automated crypto, forex, and stock trading in 2026. The platform is designed to help retail users access AI-assisted market monitoring, automated strategy execution, and risk control tools through a simplified, no-code trading workflow.

The launch comes as traders face a more complex market environment across digital assets, currency markets, and equities. Crypto markets continue to move around the clock, forex conditions remain sensitive to macroeconomic and central bank expectations, and stock market sentiment is increasingly shaped by AI-related earnings, sector rotation, and fast-changing investor positioning.

BulkQuant was developed to help users manage this environment with a more structured approach to trading automation. Instead of requiring users to build algorithms, manage APIs, or monitor multiple markets manually, the platform provides a dashboard-based experience where users can review market signals, activate AI-assisted strategy workflows, monitor execution activity, and manage account-level risk settings.

“Many retail users are interested in automated trading, but they need tools that are easier to understand, easier to activate, and more transparent to monitor,” said a BulkQuant spokesperson. “BulkQuant was built to make AI-assisted trading automation more accessible across crypto, forex, and stock markets while keeping risk controls and user oversight at the center of the experience.”

A New AI Trading Bot for Multi-Market Automation

BulkQuant’s AI Trading Bot is designed for users who want a more guided way to explore automated trading tools across multiple asset classes. The platform supports users interested in crypto trading automation, forex trading automation, and stock trading automation through one integrated interface.

The system combines AI-assisted market analysis, automated strategy execution, portfolio visibility, and risk control settings. This allows users to review trading workflows from a single dashboard rather than switching between separate tools for different markets.

The platform includes:

AI-assisted market monitoring for crypto, forex, and stock markets

for crypto, forex, and stock markets Automated strategy execution through platform-supported trading workflows

through platform-supported trading workflows No-code strategy activation for users without programming experience

for users without programming experience Risk control settings for reviewing exposure and account-level preferences

for reviewing exposure and account-level preferences Portfolio and execution visibility for ongoing strategy monitoring

for ongoing strategy monitoring Multi-market dashboard access for users following several asset classes

BulkQuant said the platform is intended to support more organized trading workflows, not to remove user responsibility from trading decisions. Users remain responsible for reviewing settings, understanding market risks, and making independent decisions.

Why Automated Trading Tools Are Gaining Attention in 2026

The trading environment in 2026 has made speed, structure, and risk awareness increasingly important for retail users.

Crypto markets can move sharply outside traditional trading hours, creating challenges for users who cannot monitor charts continuously. Forex markets often respond quickly to interest-rate expectations, inflation data, central bank communication, and global liquidity changes. Stock markets are also being influenced by AI-sector momentum, earnings expectations, and changing investor sentiment.

For many users, these conditions make fully manual trading difficult to manage. BulkQuant’s AI-powered trading platform is designed to help users organize market monitoring and strategy execution through a more automated workflow.

Rather than presenting automation as a replacement for judgment, BulkQuant positions its AI Trading Bot as a tool for users who want clearer structure, more consistent execution support, and better visibility into trading activity.

How to Use BulkQuant

BulkQuant has designed its onboarding process to help users move from account creation to strategy monitoring without requiring coding knowledge or complex trading system setup.

1. Create a BulkQuant Account

Users can begin by visiting the BulkQuant website and creating an account. After registration, they can access the platform dashboard, where market categories, strategy tools, and account features are organized in one interface.

2. Claim New User Trial Access

Eligible new users can claim a $10 instant reward plus $50 in free trial credit. This offer is designed to help users explore BulkQuant’s dashboard, review platform tools, and become familiar with AI-assisted trading workflows before making larger trading decisions.

3. Choose a Market Category

Users can select the market area they want to explore, including crypto, forex, or stocks. This allows users to begin with the asset class most relevant to their interests, trading experience, and risk preferences.

4. Review AI-Assisted Strategy Workflows

BulkQuant provides guided strategy workflows that users can review inside the platform. These workflows are designed to support automated strategy execution without requiring users to write code, build algorithms, or connect separate technical systems.

5. Check Risk Settings

Before activating automated strategy execution, users can review risk-related settings such as exposure preferences, strategy parameters, and account-level controls. BulkQuant encourages users to understand these settings carefully before using automation tools.

6. Activate Automated Strategy Execution

Once users have reviewed their selected workflow and risk preferences, they can activate automated strategy execution through the platform. The system is designed to support trading automation while still giving users access to execution details, strategy activity, and portfolio status.

7. Monitor Activity Through the Dashboard

After activation, users can continue monitoring market signals, strategy performance, execution history, and account activity from the BulkQuant dashboard. The platform is designed to help users stay informed while reducing the need for constant manual market monitoring.

Built for Users Without Coding Experience

Quantitative trading has traditionally required programming skills, market data knowledge, backtesting tools, exchange connectivity, and ongoing system maintenance. These requirements can create a barrier for retail users who are interested in trading automation but do not have a technical background.

BulkQuant aims to reduce that barrier by offering a no-code AI-powered trading platform. Users can access automated strategy tools, review market activity, and monitor trading workflows without building their own trading infrastructure.

This makes BulkQuant especially relevant for beginners, retail traders, and market participants who want to explore an AI Trading Robot experience with a more guided and accessible interface.

Supporting Crypto, Forex, and Stock Trading Automation

BulkQuant’s multi-market design reflects how many users now follow several financial markets at the same time.

For crypto traders, the platform offers AI-assisted tools designed to support market monitoring and automated execution in a 24/7 trading environment.

For forex users, BulkQuant provides a structured workflow for reviewing currency market activity and managing automated strategies around changing macroeconomic conditions.

For stock market users, the platform supports automated strategy workflows that can help users follow market signals, sector movement, and portfolio activity through one dashboard.

By combining these markets within a single platform, BulkQuant gives users a more unified way to explore automated trading tools in 2026.

A More Structured Approach to AI-Assisted Trading

BulkQuant said its platform is designed around three core principles: accessibility, transparency, and risk awareness.

Accessibility means users do not need coding experience to begin exploring AI-assisted trading tools. Transparency means users can review strategy activity and account information through the dashboard. Risk awareness means users are encouraged to review settings carefully and understand that automated tools do not remove market uncertainty.

“AI can support faster market analysis and more structured execution workflows, but responsible usage remains essential,” the BulkQuant spokesperson added. “Our focus is to provide tools that help users engage with automated trading in a more informed and organized way.”

Availability and New User Access

BulkQuant is currently available through its online platform. New users can create an account, access the dashboard, review supported markets, and explore AI-assisted trading tools.

Eligible new users can also claim a $10 instant reward plus $50 in free trial credit to explore the platform and better understand how BulkQuant’s automated trading workflow operates.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk, and market conditions can change quickly. AI-assisted trading tools, automated strategy execution, and trading robots do not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of loss. Crypto, forex, and stock trading may not be suitable for all users.

Users should carefully review platform settings, understand the risks associated with each market, and make independent decisions based on their own financial situation, trading experience, and risk tolerance.

About BulkQuant

BulkQuant is an AI-powered quantitative trading platform designed to support AI-assisted market monitoring, automated strategy execution, and risk control tools across crypto, forex, and stock markets. The platform focuses on making trading automation more accessible through a simplified, no-code workflow for retail users seeking a more structured approach to automated trading tools.

For more information, visit: https://bulkquant.com

Media Contact:



BulkQuant Communications Team

Email: support@bulkquant.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.