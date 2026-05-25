RankOS™ Transforms Negative ROI Ecommerce Program into 6.7× Growth Engine in 60 Days

NEW YORK, NY, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM today released a new case study demonstrating how its proprietary RankOS™ Digital Growth Operating System transformed an underperforming ecommerce program from a negative return on investment (~0.7× ROI) into a highly profitable 6.7× ROI growth engine within 60 days.



During the same period, revenue increased more than 11×, growing from $53,359 to $614,874, while marketing spend rose only modestly from $70,000 to $97,000.



The case study highlights how a conversion rate optimization (CRO)-first approach can rapidly correct broken marketing economics and unlock scalable growth.

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Key Facts

• ROI improved from ~0.7× (negative) to ~6.7× in 60 days

• Revenue increased from $53K to $614K+ (+11× growth)

• Conversion rate improved from 1.51% to 4.42% (~3× increase)

• Traffic scaled from 28K to 155K visitors (+6×)

• RankOS™ deployed as a CRO-first Digital Growth Operating System



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Definition: Digital Growth Operating System



A Digital Growth Operating System (DGOS) is a structured framework that integrates visibility, conversion optimization, analytics infrastructure, and continuous experimentation into a unified system designed to generate measurable digital revenue growth.



RankOS™, developed by NEWMEDIA.COM, is an implementation of a Digital Growth Operating System designed to diagnose, correct, and scale digital growth systems.



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The Core Problem: Traffic Without Conversion



Before implementing RankOS™, the client was generating traffic but failing to convert it into revenue.



Baseline performance included:

$70,000 in marketing spend

$53,359 in revenue

~0.7× ROI (unprofitable)

1.51% conversion rate



The underlying issue was not traffic volume; it was funnel performance.





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The RankOS™ CRO-First Turnaround Model



NEWMEDIA.COM deployed RankOS™ with conversion optimization as the primary growth lever, focusing on fixing the underlying economics before scaling traffic.



Funnel Diagnostics and Bottleneck Identification

User experience friction, messaging clarity, and checkout flow issues were analyzed to identify conversion barriers



Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)

Landing pages, messaging, and mobile experiences were improved to increase conversion efficiency across the funnel.



Average Order Value Expansion

Offer restructuring, bundling, and pricing strategies increased revenue per customer.



Performance Marketing Amplification

Paid traffic was scaled only after conversion improvements were validated, protecting ROI.





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Results: From Losses to Scalable Profitability



Within 60 days, the system produced transformational improvements across all key performance indicators:

ROI increased from negative to 6.7×

Revenue grew more than 11×

Conversion rate nearly tripled

Average order value increased ~20%

Traffic scaled without degrading performance



These results demonstrate how CRO improvements compound across every traffic source, amplifying overall performance.





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Why This Case Study Matters



This engagement highlights how Digital Growth Operating Systems can:

rapidly fix unprofitable ecommerce programs

use CRO as a primary growth lever

multiply revenue without proportional increases in spend

scale traffic only after conversion readiness

deliver measurable results in short timeframes



For founders, CMOs, and operators, the findings reinforce a critical insight:



Traffic alone does not drive growth; conversion does.





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“Many companies try to solve performance problems by increasing traffic, but the real issue is often conversion,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “RankOS™ focuses on fixing the system first, then scaling it. That’s how you turn negative ROI into a profitable growth engine.”

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About NEWMEDIA.COM



NEWMEDIA.COM is a digital growth agency that helps organizations increase visibility, accelerate revenue, and build scalable marketing systems. The company works with B2B companies, ecommerce brands, and growth-stage organizations to design integrated digital strategies spanning search visibility, conversion optimization, analytics infrastructure, and performance marketing. Through its proprietary RankOS™ Digital Growth Operating System, NEWMEDIA.COM helps companies transform marketing activity into measurable business outcomes.



Learn more at https://newmedia.com

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