RankOS™ Transforms Negative ROI Ecommerce Program into 6.7× Growth Engine in 60 Days

New Case Study from NEWMEDIA.COM shows how a CRO-first strategy turned unprofitable marketing into scalable revenue growth thanks to RankOS™.

 | Source: NEWMEDIA.COM NEWMEDIA.COM

New York, NY

NEW YORK, NY, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM today released a new case study demonstrating how its proprietary RankOS™ Digital Growth Operating System transformed an underperforming ecommerce program from a negative return on investment (~0.7× ROI) into a highly profitable 6.7× ROI growth engine within 60 days.

During the same period, revenue increased more than 11×, growing from $53,359 to $614,874, while marketing spend rose only modestly from $70,000 to $97,000.

The case study highlights how a conversion rate optimization (CRO)-first approach can rapidly correct broken marketing economics and unlock scalable growth.

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Key Facts

• ROI improved from ~0.7× (negative) to ~6.7× in 60 days   
• Revenue increased from $53K to $614K+ (+11× growth)   
• Conversion rate improved from 1.51% to 4.42% (~3× increase)   
• Traffic scaled from 28K to 155K visitors (+6×)   
• RankOS™ deployed as a CRO-first Digital Growth Operating System  

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Definition: Digital Growth Operating System

A Digital Growth Operating System (DGOS) is a structured framework that integrates visibility, conversion optimization, analytics infrastructure, and continuous experimentation into a unified system designed to generate measurable digital revenue growth.

RankOS™, developed by NEWMEDIA.COM, is an implementation of a Digital Growth Operating System designed to diagnose, correct, and scale digital growth systems.

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The Core Problem: Traffic Without Conversion

Before implementing RankOS™, the client was generating traffic but failing to convert it into revenue.

Baseline performance included:

  • $70,000 in marketing spend  
  • $53,359 in revenue  
  • ~0.7× ROI (unprofitable)  
  • 1.51% conversion rate  


The underlying issue was not traffic volume; it was funnel performance.

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The RankOS™ CRO-First Turnaround Model

NEWMEDIA.COM deployed RankOS™ with conversion optimization as the primary growth lever, focusing on fixing the underlying economics before scaling traffic.

Funnel Diagnostics and Bottleneck Identification  
User experience friction, messaging clarity, and checkout flow issues were analyzed to identify conversion barriers

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)  
Landing pages, messaging, and mobile experiences were improved to increase conversion efficiency across the funnel.

Average Order Value Expansion  
Offer restructuring, bundling, and pricing strategies increased revenue per customer.

Performance Marketing Amplification  
Paid traffic was scaled only after conversion improvements were validated, protecting ROI.

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Results: From Losses to Scalable Profitability

Within 60 days, the system produced transformational improvements across all key performance indicators:

  • ROI increased from negative to 6.7×  
  • Revenue grew more than 11×  
  • Conversion rate nearly tripled  
  • Average order value increased ~20%  
  • Traffic scaled without degrading performance  


These results demonstrate how CRO improvements compound across every traffic source, amplifying overall performance.

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Why This Case Study Matters

This engagement highlights how Digital Growth Operating Systems can:

  • rapidly fix unprofitable ecommerce programs  
  • use CRO as a primary growth lever  
  • multiply revenue without proportional increases in spend  
  • scale traffic only after conversion readiness  
  • deliver measurable results in short timeframes  


For founders, CMOs, and operators, the findings reinforce a critical insight:

Traffic alone does not drive growth; conversion does.

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“Many companies try to solve performance problems by increasing traffic, but the real issue is often conversion,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “RankOS™ focuses on fixing the system first, then scaling it. That’s how you turn negative ROI into a profitable growth engine.”

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About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a digital growth agency that helps organizations increase visibility, accelerate revenue, and build scalable marketing systems. The company works with B2B companies, ecommerce brands, and growth-stage organizations to design integrated digital strategies spanning search visibility, conversion optimization, analytics infrastructure, and performance marketing. Through its proprietary RankOS™ Digital Growth Operating System, NEWMEDIA.COM helps companies transform marketing activity into measurable business outcomes. 

Learn more at https://newmedia.com

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                Infographic showing how RankOS™ transformed a negative ROI ecommerce marketing program into a profitable 6.7× growth engine using CRO

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                RankOS CRO case study
                            
                            
                                ecommerce ROI turnaround
                            
                            
                                conversion rate optimization
                            
                            
                                digital growth system
                            

                



        


    

        
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