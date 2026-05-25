Bitget lists United Stables (U) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of United Stables (U) for spot trading in the Stablecoin zone. Trading for the U/USDT pair opens on May 25, 2026, 08:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 26, 2026, 09:00 (UTC).

United Stables is a decentralized stablecoin protocol on the BNB Chain designed to issue $U, a censorship-resistant, verifiable, and yield-bearing digital asset that bridges the gap between decentralized transparency and institutional stability. The platform addresses the structural fragmentation of the stablecoin market, specifically the trade-offs between centralized custodial risks and decentralized liquidity constraints, by utilizing a hybrid collateralization framework backed by a diversified basket of liquid cryptocurrencies and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). This dual-reserve architecture mitigates systemic market volatility, while real-time, on-chain Proof of Reserves (PoR) oracles continuously verify collateralization levels to guarantee a transparent, secure 1:1 fiat peg.

The protocol transforms idle digital cash into productive capital without requiring manual staking or incurring additional gas expenditures by integrating automated, native yield distribution directly within the token mechanics. The ecosystem maximizes asset efficiency through programmable auto-compounding, generating sustainable returns sourced from short-term treasury bills and liquid staking derivatives. Consequently, the utility of $U extends beyond a standard medium of exchange into high-efficiency DeFi collateral, low-cost cross-border remittances, and stable base-trading pairs. Ultimately, United Stables establishes a highly resilient monetary infrastructure that enhances capital efficiency, lowers barriers to yield generation, and strengthens liquidity across the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of United Stables (U) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between the transparency of decentralized finance and the stability of institutional-grade, yield-bearing digital assets.

For more details on United Stables (U), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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