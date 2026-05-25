NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer support in the dietary supplement industry has long been a weak point.

Consumer complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau and major review platforms consistently cite slow response times, unresolved billing disputes, and difficulty reaching a real person as the top post-purchase frustrations.

For subscription-based supplement brands in particular, support quality can define a customer's experience more than the product itself.

Hormify, a women's hormonal health supplement brand, is working to separate itself from this pattern. According to internal customer satisfaction data, 95% of Hormify support interactions result in a satisfactory resolution, a figure the company tracks as an internal benchmark for service quality.

The Industry Problem Hormify Is Responding To

Across the supplement sector, the most damaging customer service failures follow a predictable pattern.

A billing concern arises. The customer cannot reach support quickly. The issue is not resolved in the first interaction. The customer escalates to a public review platform. By the time a brand responds publicly, the reputational damage is already done.

This cycle is particularly acute for subscription products, where a single unresolved charge dispute can generate multiple negative reviews across Trustpilot, the BBB, and Reddit.

These are the exact sources that now feed into Google AI overview content, surfaced before a user ever visits a brand website. For supplement brands, the support failure happens long before any product decision is made.

How Hormify Handles Support

Hormify routes all cancellation and billing support through a dedicated contact at hello@hormify.com .

Customers requesting a subscription cancellation provide their order number and the email address associated with their account. The process is designed to resolve the most common support request in a single interaction.

The company's FAQ documents this process publicly. Customers know before they purchase exactly how to cancel if they need to. That upfront transparency reduces the uncertainty that typically drives customers toward public complaints rather than direct resolution.

Addressing the Cancellation Narrative Directly

One of the most persistent criticisms of subscription supplement brands is that cancellation requires navigating a deliberately complicated process: phone calls, multiple verification steps, or support teams that are hard to reach.

Hormify's cancellation process requires neither a phone call nor a multi-step verification chain. A single email with two pieces of order information is sufficient to initiate a cancellation.

The company also sends reminder emails before each recurring billing cycle, giving customers a window to cancel before a charge is processed.

This shifts the dynamic from reactive dispute resolution to proactive communication, reducing the billing surprises that generate support volume in the first place.

Visibility on Review Platforms

Hormify actively monitors and responds to reviews on Trustpilot.

In the supplement industry, a brand's responsiveness on third-party review platforms is increasingly visible, both to prospective customers reading reviews and to the AI systems that aggregate that content into search results.

Brands that respond publicly and constructively to complaints signal accountability. For a category where negative review content now surfaces directly in Google AI overviews before a purchase decision is made, that visibility carries real commercial weight.

Setting the Standard

The supplement industry does not have a mandatory customer service standard. Brands set their own terms, their own refund windows, and their own support processes. Consumers largely find out what those are after they have already purchased.

The gap between what brands promise and what customers experience post-purchase has become one of the category's most significant trust deficits.

Hormify's approach includes documented processes, proactive billing communication, a measurable internal satisfaction benchmark, and active engagement on review platforms. That combination represents a higher operational bar than most direct-to-consumer supplement brands currently meet.

In a market where support quality is rarely treated as a competitive differentiator, that gap is increasingly worth closing.

