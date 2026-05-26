News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Cygnus Metals Limited

BERKSHIRE, England, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Partners Holdings Limited (“Ocean Partners”), a company with a head office of The Pearce Building, Third Floor, West Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1RL, United Kingdom, announced that on June 27, 2025, Ocean Partners acquired, through Ocean Partners UK Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, 19,767,442 ordinary shares (the “Cygnus Shares”) of Cygnus Metals Limited (“Cygnus”), a company with a head office of Level 2, 8 Richardson Street, West Perth, Western Australia, Australia, at a price of CAD$0.076 per Cygnus Share.

Prior to the acquisition, the Ocean Partners owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 89,559,019 Cygnus Shares, which represented approximately 10.56% of the total number of issued and outstanding Cygnus Shares. Following the acquisition the Acquiror owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 109,326,461 Cygnus Shares, which represented approximately 12.61% of the total number of issued and outstanding Cygnus Shares.

Ocean Partners currently owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 156,201,461 Cygnus Shares, which represents approximately 12.79% of the total number of issued and outstanding Cygnus Shares.

The acquisition was made by Ocean Partners for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Ocean Partners may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Cygnus Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Cygnus in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Cygnus’ profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, please contact:

Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

The Pearce Building

Third Floor, West Street

Maidenhead, Berkshire

SL6 1RL UK

Telephone: (44) 1628644060

E-mail: brent.omland@oceanpartners.com