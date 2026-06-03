News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Galantas Gold Corporation

BERKSHIRE, England, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Partners Holdings Limited (“Ocean Partners”), a company with a head office of The Pearce Building, Third Floor, West Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1RL, United Kingdom, announced that on May 12, 2026, it acquired, through Ocean Partners UK Ltd. (“OP UK”), a wholly-owned subsidiary, ownership of 35,937,500 Common Shares (each, a “Common Share”) of Galantas Gold Corporation (“Galantas”), a company with a head office of 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1, Canada, pursuant to the exercise of 35,937,500 Common Share purchase warrants at an exercise price of $0.12 each (the “Warrant Exercise”), and on May 28, 2026, it acquired, through OP UK, ownership of 14,600,000 units of securities (each, a “Unit”) of Galantas at a price of $0.55 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) pursuant to a brokered private placement completed by Galantas (the “Acquisition”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of 24 months following closing, subject to adjustment and acceleration in certain circumstances as set out in the warrant indenture between Galantas and TSX Trust Company.

Following the Warrant Exercise and prior to the Acquisition, Ocean Partners owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 84,956,946 Common Shares, which represented 15.37% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. If all of the remaining 1,422,222 Pre-Existing Warrants were exercised, Ocean Partners would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 86,379,168 Common Shares, which represented 15.59% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Following the Acquisition, Ocean Partners now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 99,556,946 Common Shares, which represents 13.55% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. If all of the Warrants and remaining 1,422,222 Pre-Existing Warrants were exercised, Ocean Partners would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 108,279,168 Common Shares, which represents 14.57% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The Exercise and the Acquisition were made by Ocean Partners for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Ocean Partners may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Galantas in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Galantas and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Galantas’ profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, please contact:

Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

The Pearce Building

Third Floor, West Street

Maidenhead, Berkshire

SL6 1RL UK

Telephone: (44) 1628644060

E-mail: brent.omland@oceanpartners.com