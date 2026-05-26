RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-05-26
Start date2026-05-27
Maturity date2026-06-03
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn490.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn400.55
Accepted volume, SEK bn400.55
Number of bids14
Percentage allotted, %100.00



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