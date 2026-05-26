|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-05-26
|Start date
|2026-05-27
|Maturity date
|2026-06-03
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|490.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|400.55
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|400.55
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
May 26, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-05-26Auction date2026-05-26Settlement date2026-05-27Maturity Date2026-06-03Nominal amount490 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
May 22, 2026 04:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2026-05-22Loan3113 Coupon0.125 %ISIN-codeSE0009548704Maturity2027-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 Total bid volume, SEK mln925Volume sold, SEK mln200 Number of bids13 Number of...Read More