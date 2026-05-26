Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Increase

MEDFORD, Ore., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today an increase to its share repurchase authorization of $500 million to bring the current remaining authorization to $726 million.

“Today’s increase reflects our conviction in LAD’s strategy and the regenerative cash flows of our diversified platform,” said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. “With our uniquely diversified strategy beginning to deliver meaningfully differentiated results, our shares present a compelling opportunity at today’s prices, and repurchases provide an attractive, value-accretive accelerator to our growth strategy and commitment to maximizing shareholder returns.”

Since March 31, 2026, LAD has invested over $137 million to repurchase approximately 505,000 shares representing 2.2% of shares outstanding, at a weighted average of $272 per share.

Year to date, LAD has invested nearly $396 million to repurchase 1.45 million shares, representing 6.2% of outstanding shares, at a weighted average price of $274 per share.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration

https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!

All Cars: https://www.lithia.com

Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com

GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com

DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/

Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com

Lithia & Driveway on Instagram

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Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

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https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiadriveway

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https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway

Media Contact

lithia@skyya.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “project,” “outlook,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “seek,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “ensure,” “goal,” “strategy,” “future,” “maintain,” and “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our future financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future business strategy and plans, and expected growth and performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of inflation, tariffs, governmental actions, programs and spending, and public health issues

The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price

Changes in customer demand and the electric vehicle landscape and the impact of evolving digital technologies

Changes in our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers, and vehicle delivery models

Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles

Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms

The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels

Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment

Government regulations and legislation

The risks set forth throughout “Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in “Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.