CX Assurance for AI-Powered Contact Centers Research Study 2026: How the Rise of Agentic AI Necessitates a Shift from Static Monitoring to Continuous Observability

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX Assurance for AI-Powered Contact Centers" report from Metrigy has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report details how the rise of agentic AI necessitates a shift from static monitoring to continuous observability.

It examines four distinct architectural approaches to assurance, providing a framework for how modern tools validate non-deterministic outputs and prevent "drift" in live environments. By profiling select vendors, the study highlights the diverse methodologies used to stress-test AI agents before they interact with a single customer.



Automated customer experience (CX) assurance solutions have long enabled companies to proactively test, monitor, and optimize voice and chat interactions, with the goal of discovering issues that might impact customers if left undiscovered or unresolved. But as we move from basic conversational voicebots and chatbots to generative and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) agents using often-unpredictable, non-deterministic models, more is required. This shift has introduced new risks, such as hallucinations and guardrail violations, making CX assurance a strategic imperative for businesses putting customer-facing AI voice and text agents into use. The latest generation of CX assurance tools test and optimize a variety of areas prior to AI deployments and then rigorously test AI agents in live operations.



As the analyst has found in its Customer Experience Optimization: 2025-26 global study of 656 companies, those having the greatest measured success with AI technologies for CX are 2.2 times more likely to use advanced CX assurance solutions than their peers, correlating high performance with a robust AI testing and optimization strategy. By prioritizing pre-deployment testing with continuous post-deployment observability, the agentic enterprise can safely drive efficiency while protecting brand reputation.



Furthermore, the research provides a roadmap for decision-makers by outlining critical buying criteria and the specific ways vendors differentiate their offerings in a crowded market. It concludes with expert guidance on managing the lifecycle of AI agents, offering a strategic vantage point for any organization looking to scale its AI capabilities while maintaining high performance and rigorous safety standards.



Key Topics Covered:

About CX Assurance for AI-Powered Customer Experience

From the Traditional to the Next Generation

Traditional Use Cases

AI Agents Bring New Risks

Driving Business Value

Market Overview: A Diverse Provider Landscape

Traditional CX Assurance Vendors

AI Agent Providers

AI-Native Testing and Observability Startups

Conversation Intelligence Providers

Evaluation Criteria

Pre-Deployment Readiness

Post-Deployment Optimization

AI Agent Metrics

Models Supported

Performance & Security

Vendor Snapshots

ASAPP

Bespoken AI

Cekura

Cisco

Cresta

Cyara

Dialpad

Infovista (formerly Hammer)

Intercom

Klearcom

Maxim AI

NiCE Cognigy

Observe.AI

PumpCX

Salesforce

Spearfish

TekVizion

UJET

Conclusion & Recommendations

Companies Featured

Accenture

Accolade

Alvaria

American Airlines

Anthropic

ASAPP

Astound Broadband

AT&T

Atlassian

Austin FC

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Bain & Company

Bespoken AI

Bessemer Venture Partners

Brinks Home

Capgemini

Cartesia

Cekura

CHEMTREC

Cisco

Cleveland Clinic

Clinc

Cognizant

Comcast Ventures

Confido Health

Coval

Cox Communications

Cresta

Cyara

Danfoss

DCM Ventures

Decagon

Deloitte

DHL

Dialpad

Dish

Disney

DoorDash

Elevation Capital

ElevenLabs

Engine

Ericsson Ventures

EY

Five9

Frontier Airlines

Frontline Group

Genesys

GiDR

Google (including Google Cloud and Vertex AI)

Greylock Partners

GV

Hamming.ai

Headway

Heathrow Airport

Hilton Grand Vacations

HOPCo

IBM

Index Ventures

Infosys

Infovista (formerly Hammer)

Intercom

Intradiem

JetBlue

K1 Investment Management

Klearcom

Kleiner Perkins

Laivly

Lindy

Lufthansa

Maxim AI

Menlo Ventures

Mercedes-Benz

Meridian IT

Metrigy

Microsoft Azure

Mindtickle

MongoDB

Morgan & Morgan

NAT West

Next47 Ventures

NGP Capital

NiCE (including NiCE Cognigy)

Nuuly

Observe.AI

Onix

OpenAI

Pfizer

Pipecat

Postman

PTP

PumpCX

Qualcomm

Quantiphi

reMarkable

Retell AI

Rise Science

Rocket Money

Salesforce

Sapphire Ventures

Sequoia Capital

ServiceNow

Shutterstock

SimplyHealth

Slack

SoftBank (including SoftBank Vision Fund 2)

Spearfish

State Farm

Synova

T-Mobile

Talkdesk

TD Bank

TD SYNNEX

TekVizion

Tiger Global

Toyota

TTEC

Twin Health

UJET

United Airlines

Verizon

Zendesk

Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24g1nf

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