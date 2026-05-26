CX Assurance for AI-Powered Contact Centers Research Study 2026: How the Rise of Agentic AI Necessitates a Shift from Static Monitoring to Continuous Observability

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX Assurance for AI-Powered Contact Centers" report from Metrigy has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report details how the rise of agentic AI necessitates a shift from static monitoring to continuous observability.
It examines four distinct architectural approaches to assurance, providing a framework for how modern tools validate non-deterministic outputs and prevent "drift" in live environments. By profiling select vendors, the study highlights the diverse methodologies used to stress-test AI agents before they interact with a single customer.
Automated customer experience (CX) assurance solutions have long enabled companies to proactively test, monitor, and optimize voice and chat interactions, with the goal of discovering issues that might impact customers if left undiscovered or unresolved. But as we move from basic conversational voicebots and chatbots to generative and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) agents using often-unpredictable, non-deterministic models, more is required. This shift has introduced new risks, such as hallucinations and guardrail violations, making CX assurance a strategic imperative for businesses putting customer-facing AI voice and text agents into use. The latest generation of CX assurance tools test and optimize a variety of areas prior to AI deployments and then rigorously test AI agents in live operations.
As the analyst has found in its Customer Experience Optimization: 2025-26 global study of 656 companies, those having the greatest measured success with AI technologies for CX are 2.2 times more likely to use advanced CX assurance solutions than their peers, correlating high performance with a robust AI testing and optimization strategy. By prioritizing pre-deployment testing with continuous post-deployment observability, the agentic enterprise can safely drive efficiency while protecting brand reputation.
Furthermore, the research provides a roadmap for decision-makers by outlining critical buying criteria and the specific ways vendors differentiate their offerings in a crowded market. It concludes with expert guidance on managing the lifecycle of AI agents, offering a strategic vantage point for any organization looking to scale its AI capabilities while maintaining high performance and rigorous safety standards.
Key Topics Covered:
- About CX Assurance for AI-Powered Customer Experience
- From the Traditional to the Next Generation
- Traditional Use Cases
- AI Agents Bring New Risks
- Driving Business Value
- Market Overview: A Diverse Provider Landscape
- Traditional CX Assurance Vendors
- AI Agent Providers
- AI-Native Testing and Observability Startups
- Conversation Intelligence Providers
- Evaluation Criteria
- Pre-Deployment Readiness
- Post-Deployment Optimization
- AI Agent Metrics
- Models Supported
- Performance & Security
- Vendor Snapshots
- ASAPP
- Bespoken AI
- Cekura
- Cisco
- Cresta
- Cyara
- Dialpad
- Infovista (formerly Hammer)
- Intercom
- Klearcom
- Maxim AI
- NiCE Cognigy
- Observe.AI
- PumpCX
- Salesforce
- Spearfish
- TekVizion
- UJET
- Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Featured
- Accenture
- Accolade
- Alvaria
- American Airlines
- Anthropic
- ASAPP
- Astound Broadband
- AT&T
- Atlassian
- Austin FC
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- Bain & Company
- Bespoken AI
- Bessemer Venture Partners
- Brinks Home
- Capgemini
- Cartesia
- Cekura
- CHEMTREC
- Cisco
- Cleveland Clinic
- Clinc
- Cognizant
- Comcast Ventures
- Confido Health
- Coval
- Cox Communications
- Cresta
- Cyara
- Danfoss
- DCM Ventures
- Decagon
- Deloitte
- DHL
- Dialpad
- Dish
- Disney
- DoorDash
- Elevation Capital
- ElevenLabs
- Engine
- Ericsson Ventures
- EY
- Five9
- Frontier Airlines
- Frontline Group
- Genesys
- GiDR
- Google (including Google Cloud and Vertex AI)
- Greylock Partners
- GV
- Hamming.ai
- Headway
- Heathrow Airport
- Hilton Grand Vacations
- HOPCo
- IBM
- Index Ventures
- Infosys
- Infovista (formerly Hammer)
- Intercom
- Intradiem
- JetBlue
- K1 Investment Management
- Klearcom
- Kleiner Perkins
- Laivly
- Lindy
- Lufthansa
- Maxim AI
- Menlo Ventures
- Mercedes-Benz
- Meridian IT
- Metrigy
- Microsoft Azure
- Mindtickle
- MongoDB
- Morgan & Morgan
- NAT West
- Next47 Ventures
- NGP Capital
- NiCE (including NiCE Cognigy)
- Nuuly
- Observe.AI
- Onix
- OpenAI
- Pfizer
- Pipecat
- Postman
- PTP
- PumpCX
- Qualcomm
- Quantiphi
- reMarkable
- Retell AI
- Rise Science
- Rocket Money
- Salesforce
- Sapphire Ventures
- Sequoia Capital
- ServiceNow
- Shutterstock
- SimplyHealth
- Slack
- SoftBank (including SoftBank Vision Fund 2)
- Spearfish
- State Farm
- Synova
- T-Mobile
- Talkdesk
- TD Bank
- TD SYNNEX
- TekVizion
- Tiger Global
- Toyota
- TTEC
- Twin Health
- UJET
- United Airlines
- Verizon
- Zendesk
- Zoom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24g1nf
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