REMINDER - SOITEC invitation FY26 results - May 28, 2026

FY26 RESULTS
Thursday May 28th, 2026
12:30 – 14:00 CET – “Meet Soitec Management Team” networking lunch
14:00 – 16:00 CET – FY’26 Results Presentation
Cloud Business Center
10 bis rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris – France
To attend in person, please register by email
investors@soitec.com
The live webcast will be available on:
https://soitec.engagestream.euronext.com/20260528-full-year-2026/register
The conference call will be available on:
https://engagestream.euronext.com/soitec/20260528-full-year-2026/dial-in
|France:
|+33 1 72 00 17 00
|United Kingdom:
|+44 20 3428 1388
|United States:
|+1 (774) 450-9900
CONTACT
Investor Relations
investors@soitec.com
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