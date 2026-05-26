TRUEiGTECH Launches TruePredict to Power FIFA World Cup Sports Prediction Platforms for iGaming Operators

TRUEiGTECH launches TruePredict Sports Prediction Platform to help operators build liquidity-ready sports prediction markets with market creation, pricing logic, trading workflows, sweepstakes participation, settlement systems, and scalable controls. TRUEiGTECH will also meet operators at i-Con 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus, to discuss World Cup-ready sports prediction market launches.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUEiGTECH, a proven name in prediction market platform development , today announced the launch of TruePredict, a liquidity-ready sports prediction market software solution designed to help iGaming, sportsbook, DFS, media, and fan engagement operators capture the FIFA World Cup 2026 demand surge. TruePredict is built around one of the biggest challenges in prediction market launches: liquidity.

The launch comes as prediction markets move deeper into mainstream sports engagement. FIFA recently named ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking the first official global prediction market partnership for the tournament category. The 2026 edition will be the largest World Cup in history, with 48 teams, 104 matches, and 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

TruePredict is designed to help operators turn this global football window into a successful sports prediction market product. The platform supports live markets, pricing logic, sports data integrations, wallet flows, promotional sweepstakes participation, leaderboards, settlement workflows, and operator-grade controls in one development-ready infrastructure stack.

TRUEiGTECH will attend i-Con 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus, taking place on 28–29 May 2026, to meet operators, affiliates, and platform partners exploring sports prediction market software, FIFA World Cup prediction products, and liquidity-ready event-based platforms.

The World Cup Window Operators Cannot Afford to Miss

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will create one of the largest live sports engagement windows in history, with 48 teams, 104 matches, and 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For operators, that means a compressed period of traffic spikes, fan activity, live-market demand, and infrastructure pressure.

For iGaming and sports entertainment brands, the opportunity is no longer limited to traditional sportsbook activity. Operators are now looking at prediction-led products that allow users to forecast match outcomes, tournament milestones, player events, group-stage scenarios, and live market movements through interactive sports experiences.

TruePredict gives operators the foundation to launch these products faster, without building every pricing, market, wallet, data, and settlement layer from scratch.

Built for FIFA World Cup Sports Prediction Demand

TruePredict is built for operators that want more than a World Cup campaign. It is designed to support a full sports prediction platform that can run before, during, and after the tournament.

The platform enables operators to create match predictions, futures markets, live event predictions, team-performance markets, player-based outcomes, and tournament progression formats. It can also support sportsbook-style user journeys, prediction market-style pricing, and promotional engagement models for brands seeking broader participation structures.

For operators, this means the World Cup becomes more than a short-term acquisition moment. It becomes the launchpad for a long-term sports prediction product.

“The next wave of sports engagement will be defined by platforms that can convert live fan attention into interactive prediction experiences,” said the CEO of TRUEiGTECH. “The FIFA World Cup gives operators a once-in-a-cycle opportunity to launch products that are built for traffic, live markets, pricing, settlement, rewards, and retention. TruePredict was built to power that opportunity.”

A Liquidity-Ready Stack for Pricing, Trading, and Settlement

TruePredict is built around one of the biggest challenges in prediction market launches: liquidity. Many operators can create markets, but keeping those markets active, priced, balanced, compliant, and commercially useful is where prediction platforms often struggle. TruePredict addresses this through a liquidity-ready architecture that combines hybrid CLOB infrastructure, a liquidity segregation engine, AML risk controls, pricing logic, spread management, sports data integrations, wallet flows, settlement systems, reporting dashboards, and operator-grade market controls.

Supporting Sweepstakes-Based Sports Prediction Models

One of TruePredict’s key differentiators is its ability to support sweepstakes-based sports prediction platform development .

This model allows operators to build sports prediction experiences around promotional entry flows, dual-currency wallet structures, rewards, eligibility checks, and prize redemption workflows. For brands exploring alternatives to traditional sportsbook mechanics, this creates a flexible path to build prediction-led fan engagement products, subject to jurisdiction-specific legal review.

TruePredict can support dual-currency wallets, promotional participation flows, no-purchase-necessary structures, geolocation controls, fraud monitoring, prize redemption workflows, admin dashboards, and campaign management tools.

This gives sportsbook, DFS, iGaming, media, and fan engagement operators a platform architecture that can be configured around their audience, market strategy, and compliance requirements.

Built for the Surge, Designed Beyond the Tournament

While the FIFA World Cup creates the immediate market trigger, TruePredict is built for long-term sports prediction infrastructure.

Operators can use the platform to expand into football leagues, cricket tournaments, basketball events, combat sports, esports, entertainment outcomes, political markets, economic indicators, and other event-based prediction categories.

The infrastructure is designed to support:

Sports prediction market creation

Live data and odds feed integrations

Dynamic pricing and market logic

Wallet and promotional entry flows

Leaderboards, rewards, and engagement loops

Outcome settlement and dispute workflows

Operator dashboards, reporting, and risk controls



As prediction markets gain visibility across sports and entertainment, operators with scalable infrastructure will be better positioned to capture the next phase of fan engagement. Recent industry announcements, including Betr’s partnership with Polymarket to bring prediction markets to its user base, show how prediction-led products are becoming part of broader sports and gaming ecosystems.

Positioning TruePredict for the Next Era of Sports Prediction

The launch of TruePredict reinforces TRUEiGTECH’s position as a technology provider building infrastructure for the next generation of sports prediction, prediction market, and sweepstakes-based engagement platforms.

For operators preparing for the World Cup cycle, TruePredict offers a direct path to launch sports prediction platforms with live markets, wallet flows, settlement systems, promotional participation, and post-launch control.

The message is clear: the operators that prepare before the traffic surge will be better positioned to win during it.

About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a global iGaming technology provider building scalable platforms for prediction markets, sweepstakes casinos, online casinos, sportsbooks, and casino game businesses. The company supports operators across the USA, UK, Europe, LATAM, Canada, and emerging markets with fast-launch software, custom integrations, managed services, and operator-grade infrastructure.

Its core offerings include:

Prediction Market Platforms : Market creation, pricing logic, liquidity tools, trading workflows, settlement systems, and operator dashboards for event-based platforms.

Market creation, pricing logic, liquidity tools, trading workflows, settlement systems, and operator dashboards for event-based platforms. Sweepstakes Casino Software : Dual-currency platform infrastructure with games, payments, CRM, rewards, anti-fraud controls, and back-office management.

Dual-currency platform infrastructure with games, payments, CRM, rewards, anti-fraud controls, and back-office management. Sportsbook Solutions : Sportsbook infrastructure with odds management, live markets, data feeds, risk tools, player controls, and multi-market support.

Sportsbook infrastructure with odds management, live markets, data feeds, risk tools, player controls, and multi-market support. Casino Software : Online casino platforms with game aggregation, wallet systems, payments, bonuses, analytics, CRM, and operator management tools.

Online casino platforms with game aggregation, wallet systems, payments, bonuses, analytics, CRM, and operator management tools. Casino Games : Custom and ready-to-integrate games across slots, table games, live casino, crash, dice, mines, plinko, and fast-game formats.



Contact information

Sai Naresh

Marketing Manager - Trueigtech

Email - sparimi@trueigtech

Phone - +91 7259312625

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ce35b89-e433-497f-ab12-83a22c338c44