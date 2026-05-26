VenHub Extends Flagship Smart Store Partnership at LAX/Metro Transit Center for Additional Two Years

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced it has secured a two year extension of the Company’s partnership agreement with LA Metro for the VenHub Smart Store located at the LAX/Metro Transit Center at Los Angeles International Airport (“LAX”) which serves millions of travelers every year.

The extension ensures continued operation of VenHub’s 24/7 Smart Store at one of the region’s busiest transit hubs providing travelers and transit riders with a fast, frictionless retail experience powered by robotics, AI-driven inventory management, and a mobile-first checkout experience. The Smart Store opened in June 2025 and is positioned to help meet the retail demand of the expected hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from all over the world that will travel through LAX for the eight FIFA World Cup games that will take place in Los Angeles beginning next month.

“Extending our partnership at the LAX/Metro Transit Center is a testament to the significant value VenHub can deliver to transportation partners in high-traffic, staffing-challenged retail locations,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub. “This flagship location has become a showcase for how fully autonomous Smart Stores enhance convenience, improve service levels, and operate reliably in high-traffic environments around the clock.”

The VenHub Smart Store at LAX/Metro Transit Center offers a curated mix of travel essentials, snacks, beverages, and everyday convenience items, all accessible through a seamless self-service experience with no in-store staff required. The store’s modular, robotic design allows for rapid restocking, real-time inventory visibility, and data-driven product optimization designed to meet the needs of airport passengers and transit riders.

During the 2025 holiday season, LA Metro wrapped the VenHub Smart Store at the LAX/Metro Transit Center with festive creative, transforming the unit into a seasonal focal point for travelers and commuters. This activation showcased how the Smart Store’s compact, modular design can double as a high-impact media and branding asset in addition to a 24/7 retail solution. LA Metro and VenHub plan to continue using the exterior of the Smart Store for future wraps and campaigns aligned with key holidays, events, and community initiatives.

The two-year extension supports VenHub’s broader strategy to expand its network of fully autonomous Smart Stores across major transportation hubs, hospitality venues, campuses, and mixed-use developments in North America and internationally. The Company plans to leverage insights from the LAX/Metro Transit Center deployment to inform future site rollouts, product assortments, and operational best practices.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com