Winshear Successfully Completes Phase 1 Drill Program and Downhole EM Survey at the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Scotland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Metals Corp. (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR) reports that it has completed the Phase 1 drill program at the Rodburn Target on the Portsoy Nickel – Copper – Cobalt project, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Assays will be reported as soon as received.

The program comprised six drill holes for a total drilled length of 1,235.6m, with four holes drilled in the North Zone (524.5m) and two holes at the South Zone (711.1m).

The downhole electromagnetic (“EM”) survey conducted in RDB030 detected a strong off-hole conductor which will be tested in the next round of drilling.

North Zone Drilling

Four drill holes were completed at the near-surface North Zone bulk tonnage target to determine which direction the mineralization was trending. These four holes followed up the two 2024 drillholes which intersected:

33m grading 0.56% Ni equivalent* (see footnote below the table below for nickel equivalent calculations), including 9m grading 0.77% Ni equivalent in drillhole RBD015

59m grading 0.45% Ni equivalent, including 9m grading 1.65% Ni equivalent in drillhole RBD016

See Figure 1 cross section showing the 2024 drilling





The four 2026 drillholes (RBD025, RBD026, RBD027 and RBD028) were collared north, east and west of the 2024 drillholes (Figure 2). Disseminated sulphides were observed over a 69.5m section of RBD028, collared 60m west of RBD015 and RBD016, between a downhole depth of 18.1m to 87.6m. This is the widest zone of sulphide mineralization encountered to date on the project.

Observations from the drilling at the North Zone show the mineralization trends and thickens westwards and is still open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of this zone.

South Zone Drilling

Two drillholes (RBD029 and RBD030), totaling 711.1m, were completed at the South Zone to test the downdip extension of the high-grade mineralization from the following 2023 / 2024 drillholes (see Table below for all significant intercepts and the relative nickel, copper and cobalt assays).

6.0m grading 2.8% Ni equivalent

12.0m grading 1.8% Ni equivalent

2.6m grading 0.9% Ni equivalent

5.4m grading 2.4% Ni equivalent





Drillhole RBD029 intersected the main sulphide mineralization between 218m and 226m downhole. This is substantially deeper than previously drilled and extends the main mineralized zone at least 80m down dip.

Drillhole RBD030 was drilled to a final depth of 460.8m and was designed to test for mineralization at depth and for use of downhole electromagnetic (“DHEM”) surveying to help detect off-hole massive sulphides to guide future exploration.

Disseminated sulphide mineralization was intersected between 430m and 450m – assays to be reported once received. The DHEM survey also indicates the presence of a nearby strong conductor to the east of the drill hole starting at ~300m downhole and extending to the end of hole depth. This represents a high-priority follow-up target and will be incorporated into the next phase of drilling.

The Rodburn Target

The Rodburn Target comprises five geochemical / geophysical anomalies, only two of which have been drill-tested recently – the North and South Zones in 2023 / 2024 by Peak Nickel Limited. Full details on the exploration results from the project can be found in a technical report entitled ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Exploration Project, Aberdeenshire, Scotland’, prepared under the supervision of independent Qualified Person Mr. Richard Siddle, MSc, MGeol, MAIG, Director and Principal Consultant of Addison Mining Services, UK, has been posted on the Company’s website and SEDAR+ page.

Highlights from the 2023 / 2024 drill programs are tabulated below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Thickness

Estimated

(m) Ni % Cu % Co ppm NiEq %* RBD001 40.52 53 12.48 12.4 0.63 0.54 403 0.97 inc. 45 51 6 5.9 0.95 0.75 601 1.42 RBD002 50.6 86 35.4 24.1 0.71 0.31 473 0.93 inc. 70 82 12 8.9 1.42 0.55 929 1.82 RBD003 103.94 118 14.06 5.9 0.34 0.40 242 0.58 inc. 114 118 4 2.3 0.70 0.66 484 1.10 RBD004 112 124.26 12.26 10.5 1.02 0.83 633 1.54 inc. 118.29 124.26 5.97 5.6 1.92 1.52 1198 2.86 RBD008 186 188 2 1.4 0.92 0.28 535 1.13 RBD009 51.6 65.39 13.79 13.2 1.39 0.53 785 1.76 inc. 60 65.39 5.39 5.3 2.04 0.56 1110 2.46 RBD013 33 34 1 1.0 1.14 0.60 450 1.51 RBD015 36 69 33 13.9 0.45 0.16 237 0.56 inc. 60 69 9 6.0 0.61 0.23 310 0.77 RBD016 30 89 59 44.7 0.32 0.19 291 0.45 inc. 43 56 13 9.4 0.29 0.12 251 0.38 and 74 83 9 7.1 1.13 0.74 1103 1.65 RBD018 100 102 2 1.4 1.54 0.93 815 2.13 RBD024 159 169.6 10.6 10.0 0.50 0.34 278 0.71 inc. 167 169.6 2.6 2.5 0.77 0.16 394 0.90 and 175 176 1 1.0 0.67 0.41 138 0.90



NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed.

Qualified Person

J. Patricio Varas, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Winshear Metals Corp.

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, CEO

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