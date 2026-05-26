Cyannova Capital announces global launch at its first strategic reception in Hong Kong





NEW YORK and HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyannova Capital (“Cyannova” or the “Company”), a New York-based investment firm, announces its inaugural investment fund, Cyannova Capital, LP, at its private industry reception held in Hong Kong. The fund is positioned as event-driven capital and operates as a resource integration platform, strategically leveraging the momentum of a significant global investment cycle fueled by the convergence of energy, computing, automation, and space-based infrastructure.

John Riggins, CEO of Moon Inc speaks at the reception event where Cyannova Capital announces its global launch.

By leveraging a global network spanning North America, the Middle East, and Asia, Cyannova focuses on providing long-term support to its portfolio companies. Cyannova is targeting high-growth sectors that expand human productivity, including AI, renewable energy, robotics, and the emerging space economy.

At the reception, Cyannova announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Butong Group (6090.HK), an emerging tech-driven lifestyle solutions provider. "Cyannova’s platform is built to do more than just deploy capital," said Mr. Wang, Chairman of the Board of Butong Group. "Butong is proud to be one of Cyannova’s first strategic partners. They are integrating global resources to help companies scale across borders."

Cyannova Capital and Butong Group (6090.HK) enter into a strategic cooperation framework agreement.

Gathering over 200 business elites and strategic partners at the reception, Cyannova formally introduced its vision. The gathering featured technical fireside discussions on data center financing and the future of space-based data systems, underscoring Cyannova’s commitment to frontier technologies. The event further solidified the firm's strategic footprint through signing ceremonies with two key partners, demonstrating its ability to foster meaningful cooperation across international markets.

"The reception was an important event to establish our credibility within the Hong Kong and broader Asia market," said Alessandro Bianchi, Managing Director at Cyannova Capital. "The quality of the relationships formed and the strategic partners attending this event underscore the demand for a crossover investment platform focused on innovative companies. Cyannova is excited about the team we have put together, the investment themes we have chosen, and the geographies we are targeting. We are very excited to start deploying capital in the second half of 2026."

**This announcement is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to invest.**

About Cyannova

Cyannova Capital is a New York–based investment management firm focused on energy, computing infrastructure, robotics, and space economy. Cyannova manages a crossover investment strategy fund spanning public and private markets. The firm partners with growth-stage to later-stage companies, supporting their growth through capital and strategic insights, connecting them with new markets, strategic partners, and enabling technologies, thereby enhancing long-term investment value.

Media Contact

Jaysen Lai

Chief Marketing Officer at Cyannova

jaysen@cyannovacapital.com

info@cyannovacapital.com

About Butong Group

Butong Group (06090.HK) is an emerging, tech-driven lifestyle company dedicated to designing, developing, and manufacturing premium nursery and family living products for global consumers. Operating primarily under its flagship brand, BeBeBus, the Group delivers high-performance, aesthetically refined solutions across key family scenarios, including travel gear, sleep systems, feeding essentials, and child care. Leveraging its proprietary advanced materials, in-house research and development, and sustainable intelligent manufacturing, Butong Group transforms functional parenting utilities into highly integrated technology experiences, driving original value and elevating everyday lifestyle standards for modern elite families worldwide.

Media Contact

Daisy Qian

Chief Marketing Officer at Butong

daisy@bebebus.cn

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/613fdadf-e19b-4557-8338-b297b5cb2027

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7776d92b-2a5d-4da6-9ba6-079518ad47f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1a3dc2e-12e1-401b-8392-ef5ec62348e5