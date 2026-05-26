Global Entertainment and Events Company Partners with Aeries to Scale Enterprise Technology Operations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and global technology services for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced a strategic engagement with a PE-backed global entertainment and events company.

The client has engaged Aeries to build and manage a dedicated India-based technology team to support core enterprise technology platforms and business systems. The initial phase will focus on ERP, business intelligence, and analytics, with planned expansion into other key functions as the engagement scales. Aeries will deploy high-caliber India-based teams that integrate directly into the client’s global IT operations.

“This engagement reflects the growing recognition among PE-backed portfolio companies that dedicated global technology teams can deliver sustained enterprise technology capability at scale,” said Sachin Aghor, Chief Delivery Officer, Aeries Technology. “We are building a team that will operate as a true extension of our client’s global IT organization—not as a support function, but as an integrated capability that drives performance across enterprise platforms. We are seeing sustained momentum in our pipeline and increasing enterprise demand for scalable global delivery models, which strengthens our visibility into fiscal 2027. We believe Aeries is well-positioned to sustain this momentum and enhance predictability in the current fiscal year.”

The engagement reinforces Aeries’ growing presence as a strategic technology partner for PE-backed enterprises seeking to scale their global technology operations efficiently.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) management for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, enabling scalable and technology-driven operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for three consecutive years, reflecting its continued commitment to workforce development and employee experience. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

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