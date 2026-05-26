Kognitos Included in Two Independent Gartner® Research Reports on the Future of Trustworthy AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kognitos , the pioneer of neurosymbolic AI for business automation, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in two separate research publications. Kognitos is named among a group of vendors with a core focus on neurosymbolic AI (NSAI) in the April 2026 report “Investing in Neurosymbolic AI? Know Which Vendors Meet Your Specific Demands,” and is named as a Sample Vendor for the Context Graphs innovation profile in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Agentic AI, 2026. This is the second consecutive Gartner Hype Cycle in which Kognitos has been named a Sample Vendor, having previously been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for AI in Finance, 2025.

Neurosymbolic AI combines neural networks with symbolic AI to produce a hybrid approach offering greater reliability, explainability, and adaptability than conventional AI systems. According to Gartner, this combination enables AI solutions to bring together probabilistic models with logic-based techniques, giving AI systems improved reasoning and decision-making capacities. Gartner describes NSAI solutions as essential tools for a range of emerging enterprise priorities, specifically agentic AI, autonomous business, decision intelligence, and digital nervous systems.

In the Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026, Gartner defines context graphs as evolving structures that connect data, states, actions, and goals into a single graph used for agentic AI. According to Gartner, context graphs extend knowledge graphs by capturing operational context, decision traces, governance metadata, and semantic meaning, while preserving temporal and causal links to show why decisions were made and how reasoning unfolded.

“Enterprises do not have a shortage of AI capability. What they lack is AI they can trust to run the core of their business,” said Binny Gill, Founder and CEO of Kognitos. “Being included in Gartner research on both the architectural foundation of trustworthy AI and the graph-based memory structures that make agentic AI governable reflects the problem we set out to solve from day one. Every decision an AI agent makes needs to be traceable, explainable, and grounded in the organization’s own institutional knowledge. That is what context graphs make possible, and it is what Kognitos is built to deliver.”

The Gartner neurosymbolic AI report notes that agentic systems are subject to increased scrutiny due to ongoing concerns over core AI challenges and risks, and that NSAI solutions will be vital to organizations’ agentic AI journeys by providing stronger explainability, traceability, and rule-based decision-making constraints. The report positions NSAI as a key configurable AI guardrail designed to address concerns over data privacy, intellectual property, information integrity, and hallucinations. Kognitos is identified among a focused set of vendors for which NSAI is a core product focus, with business process automation cited as its primary application.

The Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026 underscores a similar enterprise challenge: as organizations scale agentic AI across complex workflows, they require structured memory that connects people, systems, documents, policies, and events into a living map of relationships. According to Gartner, context graphs give AI agents the structured memory enterprises need, enabling agents to reason across workflows, enforce governance, surface hidden dependencies, and act with business awareness. Gartner further notes that this shared layer enables collaboration, smooth handoffs, and adaptation, making broad AI rollout easier while preserving compliance.

“The reason AI stalls at the edge of production is that probabilistic systems cannot guarantee that the same input produces the same output every time,” Gill continued. “Kognitos separates reasoning from execution. AI interprets intent and assists with design, but execution runs on a deterministic, symbolic runtime anchored to logic that humans have explicitly approved, in plain English they can read and audit. When you combine that with the graph-based context that connects decisions to the policies, people, and data behind them, you get AI that can be fully trusted because it acts accountably.”

Kognitos automates business operations using English as code, turning institutional and tribal knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations. Its neurosymbolic platform separates AI-assisted reasoning from live operational execution, anchoring all runtime behavior to a symbolic layer that remains constant and fully auditable. This architecture enables the traceable reasoning paths, decision auditability, and governance metadata that enterprises require to scale agentic AI safely across finance, supply chain, HR operations, and other high-stakes workflows.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner® and Hype Cycle™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Source: Gartner, “Investing in Neurosymbolic AI? Know Which Vendors Meet Your Specific Demands,” Benjamin Arnberg, 2 April 2026. Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026,” Rajesh Kandaswamy, Leinar Ramos, Gary Olliffe, Tom Coshow, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, 2 April 2026.

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Uniquely turning tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, Kognitos creates a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs, and empowered teams. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures.