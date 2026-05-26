BitMEX and COLLYBUS Announce Strategic Platform Partnership to Deliver Institutional-Grade Trading Technology

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX, one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms, and COLLYBUS, the regulated execution gateway for institutional digital asset and FX markets, today announced a strategic platform partnership under which COLLYBUS’s execution platform will be deployed across BitMEX, providing professional and active traders with access to institutional-grade trading technology.

The partnership brings together BitMEX’s deep liquidity and established global community with COLLYBUS’s execution infrastructure, delivering a more powerful and seamless trading environment for BitMEX’s professional and active clients, built on direct access to BitMEX liquidity.

What the Partnership Delivers

Through the collaboration, COLLYBUS will deploy its trading platform across BitMEX, providing professional and active traders with access to institutional-grade trading technology designed to meet the evolving and increasingly demanding requirements of today's digital asset markets. The platform is built to deliver the performance, reliability, and depth of functionality that professional traders require, supported directly by BitMEX's liquidity and market infrastructure.

The platform will be made available to BitMEX’s clients through a phased rollout, with both companies working closely to ensure seamless integration and a best-in-class client experience.

“COLLYBUS is the infrastructure that our most active clients have been asking for. The combination of BitMEX’s liquidity and global reach with COLLYBUS’s execution platform creates a genuinely differentiated offering in the market and we are excited to bring it to our trading community.”



— Sam Sandiford, Head of Product and Institutional Business Development, BitMEX





“BitMEX has built one of the most established and trusted trading communities in digital asset markets. Partnering with BitMEX to deploy our platform for their professional and active traders is a significant milestone for COLLYBUS and a strong validation of our execution infrastructure. We look forward to delivering a genuinely superior trading experience together.”



— Greg O’Sullivan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, COLLYBUS





About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade with confidence that their funds are secure and that they have access to the products and tools required to be profitable.

BitMEX was also among the first exchanges to publish on chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week, providing assurance that customer funds are safely stored and segregated.

For more information, users can visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com and follow Discord , Telegram and Twitter .

Media Contact

BitMEX Press

press@bitmex.com

About COLLYBUS

COLLYBUS is the regulated infrastructure and interoperability layer connecting institutional capital to digital asset and FX markets. As these markets mature, the defining challenge for institutions is not liquidity, it is access: fragmented venues, siloed collateral, inconsistent execution standards, and the absence of a regulated, neutral framework that meets institutional requirements. COLLYBUS solves that.

A licensed agency brokerage sitting above fragmented markets, aggregating liquidity across venues, and delivering conflict-free institutional access through a single interface spanning spot, derivatives, perpetual futures, FX, and tokenised real-world assets with advanced algorithmic execution, real-time collateral management, pre-trade compliance, and full audit trail built in. Not adapted from retail. Built for institutions from day one.

Founded by capital markets veterans across FX, institutional trading technology, and regulatory infrastructure, COLLYBUS holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 546742) issued by ASIC and has received In Principle Approval for a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

For more information,

visit www.collybus.co.

gos@collybus.co