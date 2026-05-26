Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 19 May 2026 – 22 May 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 19 May – 22 May 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



19 May 2026



20 May 2026



21 May 2026



22 May 2026 1,165,979



27,833



28,078



150,000



428,976 14.94



15.60



15.70



15.97



15.67 17,414,673



434,306



440,886



2,396,040



6,720,767 Total, 19 May – 22 May 2026 634,887 15.74 9,991,999 Accumulated under the program 1,800,866 15.22 27,406,673

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,821,009 own shares, corresponding to 5.77% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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