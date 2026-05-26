Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 19 May 2026 – 22 May 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 19 May – 22 May 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
19 May 2026
20 May 2026
21 May 2026
22 May 2026
|1,165,979
27,833
28,078
150,000
428,976
|14.94
15.60
15.70
15.97
15.67
|17,414,673
434,306
440,886
2,396,040
6,720,767
|Total, 19 May – 22 May 2026
|634,887
|15.74
|9,991,999
|Accumulated under the program
|1,800,866
|15.22
|27,406,673
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,821,009 own shares, corresponding to 5.77% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments