Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 19 May 2026 – 22 May 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 19 May – 22 May 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

19 May 2026

20 May 2026

21 May 2026

22 May 2026		1,165,979

27,833

28,078

150,000

428,976		14.94

15.60

15.70

15.97

15.67		17,414,673

434,306

440,886

2,396,040

6,720,767
Total, 19 May – 22 May 2026634,88715.749,991,999
Accumulated under the program1,800,86615.2227,406,673

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,821,009 own shares, corresponding to 5.77% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 26 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 19-22 May 2026
GlobeNewswire

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