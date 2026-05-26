Safe Pro Celebrates 50,000th AI-Powered Landmine Detection Milestone Pioneering Modernized Force Protection and Humanitarian Innovation

AVENTURA, Fla., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, announced today that it has achieved a monumental milestone, eclipsing 50,000 landmine & unexploded ordnance (UXO) detections by its patented AI technology supporting defense and humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine.

This milestone comes after more than three years of efforts in Ukraine supporting its Government, Ministry of Defense, and multiple commercial and international humanitarian aid organizations who have been working to remediate deadly landmines and UXO threats to civilians. To honor its commitment to supporting Ukraine and the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to landmine clearance, Safe Pro Group has donated $50,000 towards Ukraine college education.

Operating in Ukraine for over three years, Safe Pro has successfully formed a large network of strategic relationships within the country’s leading demining, reconstruction, and emergency response agencies as well as with commercial and educational organizations. The Company currently maintains formalized relationships with Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service (SSTS), the State Emergency Services of Ukraine (SESU), the National Mine Action Center (NMAC) and Ukraine’s leading grain export and agricultural organization Nibulon, as well as multiple technical universities. Through these agreements as well as additional in-country relationships, the Company is working to support governmental and humanitarian demining and land reclamation efforts today and is well positioned to support post-conflict reconstruction programs including agricultural and rare earth recovery efforts in the future.





“For over three years, our teams have been working in Ukraine supporting the global efforts to protect its citizens from the threat of landmines and helping to restore its devastated economy. During that time, we have been honored to have partnered with leading Ukrainian stakeholders in its government and military, and across its industrial and educational sectors, in a shared global mission,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “Through disruptive innovations such as our American AI, we are looking forward to a day where we can help achieve our global mission of enabling all civilians to return to their lands, schools and, places of work without the fear of deadly landmines.”

Powered by Safe Pro’s patented SPOTD (Safe Pro Object Threat Detection) technology, the system uses AI and machine learning algorithms trained on one of the world’s largest real-world drone-based imagery datasets to instantly detect small, hard-to-find threats such as landmines, cluster munitions, UXO, and ambush drones. The platform can identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments. Supported by the hyper scalability and compute of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro’s crowd-sourced “Uber-style” model is designed to operate using commercially available drone hardware, enabling scalable deployment across military, government and humanitarian applications. A real-world case study on the impact that AWS and Safe Pro’s AI-powered, drone-based imagery analysis ecosystem has had in Ukraine as used by a humanitarian aid organization can be found here!

Built on battle-tested AI, Safe Pro’s technology converts raw data into rapidly shareable, high-resolution 2D and 3D maps, providing a novel and scalable approach to situational awareness on the battlefield. Safe Pro’s AI dataset includes more than 2.75 million drone images and over 50,348 confirmed detections collected in over 35,000 acres of in Ukraine. Information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ .

For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the acceptance and continued use of its solutions by potential government, military, and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seek," "target," "forecast," "continue," "approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7f2dc0f-09b6-4d09-90b8-aded58c23f34