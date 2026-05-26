TailorCare Appoints Loïc Juillard as Chief Technology Officer

Nashville, Tennessee, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading value-based specialty care organization enabling scalable, musculoskeletal (MSK) health through data and predictive analytics, AI and personalized care navigation, today announced the appointment of Loïc Juillard as Chief Technology Officer. Juillard joins the Executive Leadership Team reporting directly to founder and CEO Rachel Winokur.

Juillard brings deep experience building and scaling technology organizations at the intersection of AI, hardware and cloud systems. Most recently, he served as CTO at SafelyYou, where he led R&D across hardware, AI, cloud and fleet operations, supporting the deployment of large-scale, mission-critical systems. Prior to SafelyYou, Juillard held leadership positions at Salesforce Health Cloud, AT&T and Sama focused on translating advanced technology into tangible impact with an emphasis on reliability, scalability and measurable outcomes in real-world clinical settings.

At TailorCare, Juillard will spearhead the company's technology strategy and execution, with a focus on scaling its platform, advancing its AI capabilities and driving operational efficiency across the business. He will lead the R&D teams in charge of software, data and AI development, functions central to TailorCare's operating model and its ability to deliver personalized musculoskeletal (MSK) care at scale.

"Loïc brings exactly the kind of experience we need as TailorCare enters its next growth chapter," said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare. "He has built and modernized platforms at scale, deployed AI-enabled value-based care in clinical environments where it drives real outcomes, and knows how to lead technical teams with both rigor and care for the people doing the work. As we expand our model and deepen our AI, data and technology capabilities, he is the right leader to help us get there."

Juillard's appointment comes as TailorCare continues to scale its nationally deployed, fully risk-bearing MSK care model. The company provides access to personalized MSK care navigation and engagement solutions to more than 3 million eligible commercial and Medicare Advantage members in all 50 states.



About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients’ symptoms, health history, preferences and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing predictive analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at www.tailorcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @TailorCare.