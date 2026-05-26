Motivosity Launches Appreciation Intelligence™: AI Built to Strengthen Human Connection, Not Replace It





LEHI, Utah, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity, the people-first employee recognition and rewards platform built for human connection, today announced the launch of Appreciation Intelligence™ , a unified AI layer woven throughout the Motivosity platform. Employee engagement has hit record lows at the same moment organizations are asking HR leaders to navigate one of the most disorienting shifts in workplace history: the rapid adoption of AI. HR teams are expected to lead organizational AI transformation while simultaneously figuring out how to adopt it themselves—all while managing rising disengagement, distributed teams, and growing pressure to prove culture ROI. Appreciation Intelligence™ addresses both sides of that challenge at once.

Appreciation Intelligence™ is available in beta on May 26, 2026, and includes six integrated components: Motivosity MCP, Enterprise API, Motivosity Agents, Motivosity Assistant, Meaningful Meter, and Insights AI.

"The whole point of appreciation is that another person took a moment to notice you. You can't automate that and call it culture," said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. "Appreciation Intelligence™ handles the busywork HR teams never wanted in the first place, so they can spend more time focusing on the people-side of their roles. The gratitude still comes from a human. It always will."

Appreciation Intelligence™ is built on a deliberate premise: AI should handle what slows HR down, not what makes culture work. That means automating reporting, surfacing insights, and streamlining program administration—while leaving the moments of genuine human appreciation exactly where they belong: with the people who actually mean it. Every insight is grounded in real Motivosity recognition data, scoped to the user's permissions, and traceable back to the source. Motivosity calls this approach "grounded, not generated,” and it shapes every decision made in building this platform.

The platform includes:

Motivosity Assistant — Brings the same intelligence to every surface. Whether a manager is in Slack, an HR leader is in Teams, or an executive is in Claude or ChatGPT, the Motivosity Assistant shows up with grounded answers from the same recognition and culture data. Ask "who on my team needs recognition right now?" anywhere and get the same answer everywhere.

— Brings the same intelligence to every surface. Whether a manager is in Slack, an HR leader is in Teams, or an executive is in Claude or ChatGPT, the Motivosity Assistant shows up with grounded answers from the same recognition and culture data. Ask "who on my team needs recognition right now?" anywhere and get the same answer everywhere. Motivosity Agents — Takes action on the user's behalf. Once given permission and direction, an Agent can carry out tasks inside Motivosity, like setting up a recognition program or handling recurring workflows—always scoped to the user's exact permissions.

— Takes action on the user's behalf. Once given permission and direction, an Agent can carry out tasks inside Motivosity, like setting up a recognition program or handling recurring workflows—always scoped to the user's exact permissions. Motivosity MCP — Puts culture data where leaders already work. By connecting Motivosity to tools like Claude and ChatGPT, executives and HR leaders can ask natural-language questions and get answers grounded in real recognition and engagement data, without a single dashboard login or manual report pull.

— Puts culture data where leaders already work. By connecting Motivosity to tools like Claude and ChatGPT, executives and HR leaders can ask natural-language questions and get answers grounded in real recognition and engagement data, without a single dashboard login or manual report pull. Insights AI — Turns data into decisions. Rather than surfacing more dashboards to sort through, Insights AI generates specific, actionable recommendations grounded in an organization's actual recognition and culture data—so leaders can act with confidence.

— Turns data into decisions. Rather than surfacing more dashboards to sort through, Insights AI generates specific, actionable recommendations grounded in an organization's actual recognition and culture data—so leaders can act with confidence. Meaningful Meter — Coaches people on how to make appreciation more meaningful and authentic, instead of writing generic content for them that quickly lose impact.

— Coaches people on how to make appreciation more meaningful and authentic, instead of writing generic content for them that quickly lose impact. Enterprise API — Breaks recognition and engagement data out of its silo. HR and people teams can connect to Motivosity culture data directly from existing enterprise systems, so recognition insights inform workforce decisions across the business.





The system meets employees and HR teams where they already work, including Slack, Microsoft Teams (coming soon), Claude via MCP, ChatGPT, and directly within the Motivosity platform.

Appreciation Intelligence™ is built for mid-market and enterprise HR leaders who need AI to make them faster and smarter without sacrificing the human connection that makes culture work.

The platform helps organizations:

Give appreciation that is more genuine, impactful, and accessible

Understand what is working without manually digging through dashboards

Act on insights and recommendations with confidence

Improve recognition programs so they become more efficient and self-sustaining





Appreciation Intelligence™ is available today in beta. Organizations can request early access here . General availability is coming later in 2026.



About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business.

Media Contact

Name: Lisa Hoopes

Title: Brand Communications Manager

Email: lisa.hoopes@motivosity.com

Website: www.motivosity.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8070463-60fa-4d05-a6d5-0f4efa042aa8