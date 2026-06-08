Motivosity Recognized as a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award Winner





LEHI, Utah, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , the people-first employee recognition and rewards platform built to strengthen human connection, today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award winner by TopWorkplaces.com and Energage.

The recognition is based entirely on employee engagement survey results, making it a direct reflection of the experiences and perspectives of Motivosity team members.

Motivosity received recognition across multiple categories, including:

Top Workplaces for Appreciation

Compensation & Benefits Top Workplaces

Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces

Innovation Top Workplaces

Leadership Top Workplaces

Professional Development Top Workplaces

Purpose & Values Top Workplaces

Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces

Technology Top Workplaces



“These awards came straight from our team through a third-party survey, with no filter,” said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. “That’s the most honest feedback a company can receive. The fact that our employees said they feel appreciated at work is incredibly meaningful because it reflects exactly what we’re trying to help every organization create. Recognition and appreciation aren’t just features inside our platform, they’re part of who we are as a company.”

A Recognition Built on Employee Feedback

Unlike awards determined by editorial panels or company submissions, the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards are based on direct employee feedback collected through Energage’s workplace engagement survey.

For organizations evaluating workplace culture solutions, the distinction matters. The recognition serves as independent validation that Motivosity’s internal culture aligns with the same principles of appreciation, recognition, and connection that its platform helps customers build.

“Anyone can claim to be people-first,” Johnson added. “What matters is whether your employees would say the same thing. This recognition provides that validation and reinforces our belief that appreciation is one of the most powerful drivers of engagement, retention, and workplace satisfaction.”

Proof that Culture Starts from Within

The awards reinforce Motivosity’s long-standing philosophy that employee appreciation is not simply a program or initiative, it is a foundational element of high-performing workplace cultures.

As organizations continue navigating evolving workplace expectations, hybrid work environments, and growing demands for employee engagement, culture has become an increasingly important differentiator. Recognition that comes directly from employees provides organizations with a credible measure of how workplace culture is experienced in practice.

For Motivosity customers, the recognition demonstrates that the company practices the same people-first principles it encourages organizations to adopt.

About the Top Workplaces Program

The Top Workplaces program has a 19-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations across the United States. The awards are administered by Energage, whose workplace culture benchmarks are built on feedback from more than 30 million employees across over 80,000 organizations.

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business. Motivosity connects employees to each other, their managers, and their company through frequent recognition, instant rewards from the largest zero-markup global marketplace, and centralized people programs that give everyone a reason to show up, give their best, and stay.

Media Contact

Name: Lisa Hoopes

Title: Brand Communications Manager

Email: lisa.hoopes@motivosity.com

Website: www.motivosity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a36d34b3-1d92-436a-b150-ea83d0ebca2e