Ealixir Introduces EALUMINATE, a Proprietary Core Engine Powering Advanced Digital Identity Analysis Capabilities

MIAMI, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today announced the introduction of EALUMINATE, its proprietary core engine. EALUMINATE is the unified, intelligent system underpinning Ealixir's reputation analysis capabilities and represents a foundational step in the Company's technology-driven evolution.

EALUMINATE consolidates a previously fragmented process into a single integrated system, aggregating, structuring, and interpreting large volumes of publicly available data across digital sources — classifying and scoring each output to ensure results are traceable and repeatable. Built on an API-first architecture, the engine serves multiple products simultaneously from a single analytical layer, delivering consistent results at scale without duplication of logic or infrastructure. Underpinned by a proprietary AI orchestration layer, the system produces a structured, numerical reputation score for each subject analyzed — interpretable, auditable, and consistent across runs. The engine operates natively across six languages and is designed to classify and analyze content at scale, with outputs accessible via API for integration into both internal workflows and external-facing products, including RepuTrust, the Company’s consumer-facing reputation platform, introducing a new level of depth and analytical capability to Ealixir's digital identity solutions.

"With EALUMINATE, we’ve fundamentally restructured how we operate," said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. "By bringing our capabilities into a single, unified system, we’ve strengthened our ability to deliver insight and value to our clients, while freeing our team to focus on higher-value analysis and decision-making, positioning Ealixir for long-term growth in an increasingly AI-driven information environment."

This marks a meaningful shift for Ealixir’s operations, moving beyond service-based execution toward a scalable, data-driven infrastructure model. By enabling advanced analysis at scale, the Company enhances the quality and consistency of its solutions while creating opportunities to expand into new data-driven applications, including lead generation and broader digital identity use cases. EALUMINATE advances Ealixir’s long-term objective of building a robust digital identity infrastructure and establishing a foundation for future product development.

Purpose-built for the specific demands of multilingual digital reputation analysis, EALUMINATE addresses a level of complexity and automation not available as a unified offering elsewhere in the market. This positions EALUMINATE as a differentiated infrastructure asset, one that significantly raises the precision and depth of Ealixir’s capabilities across both internal operations and external-facing products.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com .



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Contacts



Ealixir Inc.

info@ealixir.com